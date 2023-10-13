If there is one thing that we dread doing the most in the kitchen, it is cleaning the utensils. It not only takes up a lot of time but also wastes water and is not one of the most enjoyable chores to do. If you're someone who doesn't like the sight of stacked-up utensils, we are sure you must've thought about investing in a dishwasher at some point. We understand that a dishwasher may not fit everyone's budget as it is slightly in the higher price range. But with the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can grab them for some amazing discounts and deals. What's more, if you buy these dishwashers using the SBI debit or credit card, you get an additional 10% discount on your purchase. Click here for more details. Now, doesn't that sound like a great opportunity? Wait no further and check out some of the best dishwashers that'll help you save both water and time in the kitchen.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Here Are 5 Of The Best Deals On Dishwashers:

1. Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

This dishwasher by Bosch can efficiently clean all kinds of utensils in an Indian kitchen. It comes with 13 place settings and an 'intensive kadhai programme' with 70-degree hot water that cleans greasy stains off kadhais and patilas with just a click of a button. It is also energy efficient and has a high life span, making it the ideal choice for you. Originally priced at Rs. 47,990, you can get it for just Rs. 39,990.





2. Godrej Eon Dishwasher

The Godrej Eon Dishwasher comes with 8 place settings and 7 wash programs. It has an antibacterial filter technology that offers 99.99% protection against bacteria and microorganisms. This product can be an ideal option for a family of up to three members. Grab it now and enhance the look of your kitchen. Originally priced at Rs. 27,490, you can get it for just Rs. 19,890.





3. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher

If you're looking for a dishwasher that is compact in size, this one by Voltas is the best option for you. It can easily fit anywhere in your kitchen and provides superior washing and drying. This dishwasher comes with six different types of wash programs that cover all types of dishes. . Originally priced at Rs. 25,990, you can get it for just Rs. 16,990.





4. LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Dishwasher

This LG dishwasher will bring a sleek and modern design to your kitchen. It comes with 14-place settings and is ideal for a family of up to six members. It has a direct-drive motor that makes the process of cleaning hassle-free without moving too many parts. Its flexible racks can fit all types of Indian utensils. Originally priced at Rs. 79,999, you can get it for just Rs. 59,990.





5. Hafele Aqua 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Hafele Aqua dishwasher is another great option for your kitchen. It has an impressive capacity with a 12-place setting, making it aptly suited for an average Indian household. It comes with built-in programs that provide you with the flexibility to wash your dishes depending on their material. Originally priced at Rs. 65,790, you can get it for just Rs. 30,400.





Get your hands on these must-have dishwashers while the Amazon Great Indian Festival lasts. Click here for more such offers, deals and discounts.