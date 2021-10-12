One can never stop looking for healthy ingredients to add to our diet. We need foods that would taste delicious without risking our health. Peanut butter is one such food that can help you make your body strong. Peanut butter is rich in protein, making it an excellent food for building muscles. Full of fibre, peanut butter also helps reduce hunger pangs as fibre rich foods make you feel full for longer periods. Therefore, adding peanut butter to our kitchen pantry would not only a healthy but also a delicious choice! Now you must be wondering, where should one buy peanut butter? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is the right place! This festive sale has amazing deals and discounts on all kitchen essentials, especially on groceries. Therefore, we have curated a list of peanut butter that has up to 40% off.

Here Are Best Deals On Peanut Butter; Up to 40% Off:

bGREEN's peanut butter is a delicious spread that should be a part of your kitchen pantry. This peanut butter is a pure nutty delight as it is full of real crunchy peanuts. This brand of peanut butter is made with peas and brown rice with high-quality peanuts; it will fulfil your daily protein requirements and keep your belly satiated for a long time. It has no added sugar or salt, the peanut butter is made of unsweetened peanuts that are free of trans-fats. This was for Rs 299 and now it is for Rs 199.

Specification:

Price - Rs 199





Rating - 4/5





Flavour - Crunchy





Weight - 0.48 kg





Pintola's all-natural peanut butter has real peanuts that give a crunchy texture to the delicious spread. This unsweetened peanut butter is gluten-free and cholesterol-free. 100% Non-GMO roasted peanuts have been used to make this creamy peanut butter. This peanut butter is also vegan. It is an excellent source of protein and fibre as it has 300 grams worth of proteins in this 1-kilogram jar. This peanut butter is excellent for people with an active lifestyle. This was for Rs 425 and now it is for Rs 349.

Specification:

Price - Rs 349





Rating - 4.5/5





Flavour - Peanut





Weight - 1 kg











MYFITNESS's peanut butter is made of perfectly roasted peanuts to give a delectable taste. The unique thing about this peanut is that it has a chocolate flavour, so if you are a chocolate lover then this peanut butter is made from you. The chocolate flavour is derived from Belgian dark chocolate. Pink Himalayan salt is used to season the peanut butter, this gives a balanced and satisfying flavour. This chocolate peanut butter is sweetened with a small amount of good quality brown sugar. This was for Rs 320 and now it is Rs 299.

Specification:

Price - Rs 299





Rating - 4.5/5





Flavour - Peanut





Weight - 0.510 kg











DiSano's peanut butter is made of 100% high-quality roasted groundnuts. Add this peanut butter to your protein shake or spread it over bread, and you will get a delicious and healthy start to your morning. This peanut butter is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, as it is a good source of vitamin E, B3 and B6. It is also rich in minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium. This peanut butter was for Rs 500 and now it is for Rs 265.

Specification:

Price - Rs 265





Rating - 4/5





Flavour - Peanut





Weight - 1.08 kg











Alpino's peanut butter has a natural crunch thanks to the use of fresh peanuts. This peanut butter is unsweetened as it has no added sugar or salt. It is made with 100% roasted peanuts that are GMO-free and has no hydrogenated oils. This peanut butter is vegan-friendly and gluten-free. This is rich in minerals and vitamins like iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, vitamin E and more. This product was for Rs 449 and now it is for Rs 349.

Specification:

Price - Rs 349





Rating - 4/5





Flavour - Natural Unsweetened Crunch





Weight - 1 kg

















