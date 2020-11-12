Viral Recipe: Easy 5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie Bars Have Got The Internet Drooling

Viral Recipe: This is the easiest dessert to whip up in a matter of minutes.

An Instagram food blogger shared the recipe for peanut butter cookie bars

These can be made with just five ingredients in three simple steps

There's a love for all other food, and then there is love for desserts. Just a whiff of brownies being baked or a freshly baked muffins can get the tastebuds tingling. People with a sweet tooth can't help but indulge in sugary treats every now and then. Whether it's a decadent chocolate cake or some cookies - there are so many desserts to try and such little time! However, if you're looking for a quick fix dessert which can be whipped up in no time, we have found just the recipe for you.





These 5-ingredient peanut butter cookie bars are taking social media by storm. When sugar cravings strike at odd hours, this should be your go-to dessert. Take a look at the recipe video:





Shared by popular Instagram blogger Eloise Head, aka @fitwaffle, she shared a super-easy and quick recipe for peanut butter cookie bars. These are made with only five basic ingredients available in the kitchen and could be whipped up in just three simple steps! The recipe went viral and got several thousand likes and comments from users, who couldn't believe how easy it was to whip up this delicious dessert.





Here Is The Full Recipe For Peanut Butter Cookie Bars By @FitWaffle:

Ingredients:





80g creamy peanut butter

2 large eggs

120g light brown sugar

220g self-raising flour

300g M&M's (chocolate candy)

Method:





Mix peanut butter and eggs until smooth, then add in sugar. Fold in flour, kneading the mixture until it forms into a thick dough. Pour in M&M's before patting the dough into a lined baking tray and baking in the oven at 160 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.

Happy Baking!