Amazon Prime Day 2020: Exciting Deals On Kitchen Appliances That You Can't Miss!

It is that time of the year when festivities are at peak. And to make it yet more special, Amazon is here with a pool of exciting deals for you. The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day begins today (on August 6, 2020) at 12 am. The 2-day mega sale will continue till August 7th midnight (till 11.45 pm). This year, Prime Day sale will witness launch of more than 300 products, great deals, early offers, flash sale etc across categories. Moreover, there are some exciting deals, exclusively for the prime members.





We decided to go through the offers on kitchen appliances on the first day and handpick some amazing options for you.





Amazon Prime Day Sale: Check Out The Electrifying Deals On Kitchen Appliances (Upto 70%) :

Mixer Grinder:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that technology has blessed us with mixer grinders to make our kitchen chores quick and comfortable. From grinding spices to making chutneys, a grinder is a boon for all and no one can deny its importance in kitchen. Hence, we bring you some of the best options to choose the right fit for your kitchen:





Refrigerator:

If you have to name some essential appliances to have in a kitchen, refrigerator will surely top the list. It makes an integral part of every household to store raw and cooked foods, water, ice and at times and more. If you look around, there is a wide array of refrigerators in the market, with various characteristics, that often makes it difficult to select one for your daily use. We bring you some of our picks that you can buy now with amazing discounts.





Induction Cooktop:

Let's admit it, induction cooktop makes an indispensible part of a modern kitchen. It is sleek, easy to use and adds elegance to your kitchen setup. If you have been thinking of getting one for your kitchen, this prime day sale is the ideal time to go for it. Find some of the best deals in induction cooktops here:



