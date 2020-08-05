SEARCH
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Exciting Deals On Kitchen Appliances That You Can't Miss!

Up for an Amazon haul? The annual Amazon Prime Day sale starts today, with some exciting deals and offers for you.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 05, 2020 20:11 IST

It is that time of the year when festivities are at peak. And to make it yet more special, Amazon is here with a pool of exciting deals for you. The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day begins today (on August 6, 2020) at 12 am. The 2-day mega sale will continue till August 7th midnight (till 11.45 pm). This year, Prime Day sale will witness launch of more than 300 products, great deals, early offers, flash sale etc across categories. Moreover, there are some exciting deals, exclusively for the prime members. 

We decided to go through the offers on kitchen appliances on the first day and handpick some amazing options for you.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Check Out The Electrifying Deals On Kitchen Appliances (Upto 70%) :

Mixer Grinder:

It won't be an exaggeration to say that technology has blessed us with mixer grinders to make our kitchen chores quick and comfortable. From grinding spices to making chutneys, a grinder is a boon for all and no one can deny its importance in kitchen. Hence, we bring you some of the best options to choose the right fit for your kitchen:

NDTV Food Picks
46% off
Solidaire 550-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (White and Blue)
(25 ratings & reviews)
2,800 1,499fromamazon.in

NDTV Food Picks
28% off
Bajaj Easy 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (White)
(261 ratings & reviews)
3,595 2,561fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
26% off
Prestige Express Mixer Grinder PEX 3.0
(572 ratings & reviews)
3,295 2,434fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
37% off
AISEN Mixer Grinder, 500W, 3 Jars (Purple)
(25 ratings & reviews)
3,990 2,499fromamazon.in


Refrigerator:

If you have to name some essential appliances to have in a kitchen, refrigerator will surely top the list. It makes an integral part of every household to store raw and cooked foods, water, ice and at times and more. If you look around, there is a wide array of refrigerators in the market, with various characteristics, that often makes it difficult to select one for your daily use. We bring you some of our picks that you can buy now with amazing discounts.

NDTV Food Picks
15% off
Whirlpool 292 L 2 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with Glass Door (NEOFRESH GD PRM 305 2S, Crystal Black)
(8 ratings & reviews)
33,050 28,000fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
16% off
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B201ABPY, Blue Plumeria)
(217 ratings & reviews)
18,190 15,190fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
22% off
Godrej 190 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD 1903 PTI 33 DR WN, Denim Scarlet)
(38 ratings & reviews)
16,500 12,790fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
29% off
Samsung 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RR20T182XR8/HL, Blooming Saffron Red, Base Stand with Drawer)
(379 ratings & reviews)
21,990 15,500fromamazon.in


Induction Cooktop:

Let's admit it, induction cooktop makes an indispensible part of a modern kitchen. It is sleek, easy to use and adds elegance to your kitchen setup. If you have been thinking of getting one for your kitchen, this prime day sale is the ideal time to go for it. Find some of the best deals in induction cooktops here:

NDTV Food Picks
54% off
Butterfly Turbo Touch 1800 W Induction Cooktop (Black)
(88 ratings & reviews)
4,358 1,999fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
36% off
Bajaj Majesty ICX Neo Induction Cooktop (Black)
(58 ratings & reviews)
3,230 2,050fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
25% off
Prestige PIC 27.0 1200-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
(8,381 ratings & reviews)
2,795 2,072fromamazon.in


NDTV Food Picks
47% off
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop (Black)
(10K+ ratings & reviews)
4,795 2,499fromamazon.in


Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

