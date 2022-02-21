Amitabh Bachchan is probably one of the most active celebrities on social media. If you follow him, you will find the 79-year-old superstar sharing tweets every single day that feature slices of his life. In fact, he loves keeping his fans and followers around the world updated about his whereabouts through the micro-blogging site. Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for his upcoming project with Bahubali' famed superstar Prabhas. The sci-fi thriller, tentatively titled 'Project K', also features Deepika Padukone in the lead. Keeping up with his tradition, Amitabh Bachchan is sharing about his life on the 'Project K' set, through social media. One such recent tweet grabbed our attention.





Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to thank actor Prabhas for sending home-cooked food to him. In a heartfelt tweet, Mr. Bachchan mentioned that he is impressed by the latter's generosity. As per the post, Prabhas sent him so much food that he could "have fed an army". That's not all, Amitabh Bachchan also thanked him for sending "special cookies" which are "beyond scrumptious".





"And your compliments beyond digestible," the tweet read. Find the complete post here:











Such an impressive gesture, isn't it? The tweet in no time went all over the internet garnering 22.3k likes and thousands of comments.





"Our darling is love," read a comment, complimenting Prabhas. Another comment read, "Wish one day I could taste Prabhas home-cooked food" A third person wrote, "Feels So nice to know Dear Prabhas For the Special Care Shown to Amitji Take a Bow".





On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2021 thriller 'Chehre' which also featured Emraan Hashmi in the lead. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji's much-awaited movie 'Brahmastra', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. On the other hand, Prabhas will soon be seen in the period drama 'Radhe Shyam', slated for a March 2022 release.