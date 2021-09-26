Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a foodie and always likes to keep her Instafam updated about her culinary adventures. She loves gorging on a range of delicacies - from South Indian curries to Punjabi dal and more. This time, it was biryani for the 'Ki and Ka' actor. Kareena shared the picture of her recent 'biryani' meal on Instagram Stories, which according to her was an 'insane' one. Can you guess who sent that delectable meal to Kareena? It's none other than South Indian superstar Prabhas, who will soon be sharing screen space with Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan in the movie 'Adipurush'. Prabhas treated Kareena, Saif, and their family to some lip-smacking biryani, a non-veg curry, and salad that will surely leave you craving.





On Kareena's Instagram Stories, we can also see biryani, some mutton/chicken, and a sweet dish with a lot of dry fruits as topping. Kareena wrote, “Let's eat!”, and added, “When Bahubali sends you Biryani, it's gotta be the best. Thank you actor Prabhas for this insane meal.”





Kareena is not only a hardcore foodie; she also likes to balance it out with her clean and healthy indulgences. Last month, she shared a photo of a healthy breakfast she was having. In the image, we could also spot her second son Jehangir (Jeh). We could see a glimpse of the baby boy along with Kareena's breakfast platter. She was seen having avocado toast for breakfast. Slices of avocado and cherry tomatoes were placed nicely on top of the toast, which was sprinkled with black pepper. See the photo here.





Earlier, Kareena had once shared a photo of a treat to her older son, Taimur Ali Khan. She had made a nutritious and colourful fruit plate for him. She captioned the post, “My Tim's plate is always full.” On the platter, we could see some sliced fruits like papaya, banana, and apples. We are sure most mothers could relate to this healthy way of nourishing their children with fruits. Click here to read more about it.





Her healthy food habits notwithstanding, Kareena, too, has her cheat days. And the best part is that she doesn't shy away from sharing that too with her fans on Instagram. In another post, Kareena revealed what she was craving while being pregnant. She shared a reel in which she opened a box of pizza excitedly. Click here to find out how she devoured the pizza.





Can you relate with Kareena Kapoor's food indulgences?