Deepika Padukone is a foodie at heart and her Instagram posts are proof. In the past, the actress has given us glimpses of her cooking skills and even told us all about her comfort food. In a new Instagram post, Deepika has shared an image of a variety of dishes laid out on a table, in true rustic style. Among the dishes, we can see, what looks like, biryani, dal makhana, gajar ka halwa, and a chocolate dessert among others. Deepika also tagged Baahubali fame south Indian actor Prabhas, and used the hashtag “Project K”, the name of the new movie that she's part of, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She also used the hashtag, “ifyouknowyouknow”.

Earlier this year, in a video, Deepika Padukone showed her followers how she satiated her sweet tooth. Deepika was seen gorging on a chocolate bar alone, and we totally loved it. Her expression while eating the chocolate was too relatable. Watch the video here.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, too, seems to be fond of sweets. During the lockdown in 2020, the couple devoured as much sweets as they could. Once, Deepika, had also shared a Boomerang video where she was seen sharing a chocolate bar with Ranveer. While Deepika was salivating over the chocolate bar, Ranveer was also seen nibbling on hazelnut chocolate spread. To know more about their gastronomic secrets during the lockdown in 2020, click here.





On another occasion, Deepika Padukone had shared a video of her playing a game of "This or That" where she had to choose between two options. However, she found herself in a tricky situation when she had to make a choice between cold coffee and filter coffee. Deepika wrote in the caption, "Cold coffee or filter coffee had me thinking." Take a look at the video here.





On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the movie '83, a biopic on former World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of the cricketer, while Deepika plays Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.









