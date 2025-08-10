The festive season is here to stay, and with it comes the irresistible urge to indulge in something sweet now and then. But instead of sticking to the usual ghewar or jalebi, why not take your taste buds on a delicious trip across East India? From the rustic kitchens of Bihar to the breezy islands of Andaman, this region is a treasure trove of unique sweets and desserts that are steeped in tradition and flavour. The best part? You don't have to pack your bags to enjoy them - these treats can be recreated right in your kitchen or even ordered online through your favourite food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Unforgettable East Indian Desserts That Deserve A Spot On Your Festive Table:

1. Khaja From Bihar

This deep-fried pastry is flaky and soaked in sugar syrup. With its crisp layers and subtle sweetness, Khaja is a popular festive treat in Bihar, often made during Chhath Puja. If you like baklava or puff pastry, this is a desi upgrade you might love the most.

2. Chhena Poda From Odisha

Chhena Poda literally means "burnt cheese", but don't let the name fool you. This caramelised cheesecake-like dessert is made with fresh chhena (cottage cheese), semolina, sugar and a generous sprinkle of cardamom. Baked to golden perfection, it's rich, smoky, and surprisingly light. Pro tip: make it a day ahead - it tastes even better the next day.

3. Dudhauri From Jharkhand

A lesser-known sweet gem, Dudhauri is Jharkhand's answer to festive comfort food. These sweet, fried balls are made with rice, milk and sugar. It's creamy, chewy, and offers a nostalgic hit of home-style warmth. The rich flavour makes it ideal for those looking to try something different yet deeply traditional.

4. Coconut Laddoo From Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Simple, sweet, and soul-satisfying, the coconut laddoo is a coastal classic that has found a special place in Andamanese households. Made with freshly grated coconut, condensed milk or jaggery, and flavoured with cardamom, these bite-sized laddoos are delightful. And yes, if you're not in the mood to roll up your sleeves and make them from scratch, you can easily order them online through a food delivery app.

5. Rasgulla From West Bengal

No list of East Indian desserts is complete without the iconic Rasgulla. These spongy, syrupy balls are a cultural emblem of West Bengal, soft, juicy and loaded with nostalgia. While making them at home does take some patience and finesse, the reward is absolutely worth it. Serve chilled and watch them disappear in seconds.





So, this festive season, skip the usual box of sweets and bring the rich, diverse flavours of East India to your table. Whether you decide to try your hand at making them or simply place an order on a food delivery app, these regional delights promise to make your celebrations sweeter and more memorable.





