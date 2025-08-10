Food experiments come in all shapes and sizes, but when an influencer decided to turn the beloved samosa into a salad, it definitely caught some eyeballs. Tasmin Dhaliwal's twist, mixing samosas with veggies and chutneys in one bowl, has become a viral sensation - not just because of the unusual combo. It is the way she pronounced some of the food names that really made people stop and laugh. In her video, Tasmin starts by dropping three samosas into a bowl. Then she adds what she calls "Emily Sauce" (actually, imli chutney), some green chutney, chopped cucumber, and onions.





The real fun begins when she pours in the chole gravy, but instead of "chole," she calls it "Sholay," which had many scratching their heads. As she says, "Now we have Sholay. Oh, this is perfect," you can't help but chuckle. She finishes the bowl with lime juice, curd, chili flakes, and a good mash-up of everything, calling it a salad topped with tomato ketchup and cilantro. Take a look:





The video was shared by Anand Raman, who made a hilarious reaction video to Tasmin's unique dish and pronunciation. When she said "Emily chutney," Anand quipped, "Who the hell is Emily?" And when she called the chickpea gravy "Sholay," he inserted a clip from the iconic 1975 Bollywood movie 'Sholay'. He also made fun of the way she called curd "Deyi" instead of "Dahi." To top it off, when Tasmin pulled out a grape beverage, Anand said, "Where's the lassi?" "How to destroy samosas," he wrote as the caption.





The video soon went viral. One user wrote, "Emily sauce and Deyi were enough cuss words for me to hear today." Another added, "Who the hell is Emily?" A comment read, "Bro, you're too good." Someone said, "RIP samosa." Another user wrote, "In India, we call this dish samosa chaat."





What do you think of this samosa salad? Let us know in the comments below!