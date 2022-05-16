Amul is probably the only Indian FMCG that comments on what is happening in the world. Its signature topical advertisements have been running for years and years, being printed in the newspaper to even being published on social media! The brand has incorporated the country-wide love for butter into all the current affairs that have made a mark, whether it is in the field of politics, sports or even entertainment! Amul's latest topical has decided to take on the extremely popular legal battle in pop culture, one that has taken over the news as well as social media. It is none other than the controversial case between the once-married celebrity couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.





The cartoonists at Amul India decided to morph together a picture of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at iconic stages of the case, when both the actors took the witness stand in court. Using the surnames of the two celebrities as puns, the caption on the graphic reads, "Too much seen and Heard" and "Depp in your knife in". Take a look:











The high-profile case has garnered the whole world's attention, with its court hearings being viewed by millions on the internet. While it started as a defamation case filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, over a newspaper article, both the actors have accused each other of abuse during the ongoing controversial trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015 and were divorced by 2017.











The topical has received 11k likes on Instagram, and 3k likes, 230 retweets on Twitter.











Amul's topicals are meant to be thought-provoking and witty, and that tradition of the topical has been carried out to the internet! Not long ago did Amul cover the sensational news of Elon Musk buying Twitter and how it may affect the use of free speech on the internet.











What did you think of Amul's latest topical? Do tell us in the comments section below!