Guess what? Kareena Kapoor is in West Bengal! The iconic Indian actress is shooting for her next film in Kalimpong and she has been sharing all the behind-the-scenes content with her fans! From teaching her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout to getting ready for shoots while spending quality time with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi, her 9.1 million followers can catch a glimpse of all the adorable candid moments on her Instagram handle. While exploring the small town during breaks from shoots, Bebo has been discovering the beauty of the city along with finding new places to eat. As a hardcore foodie, she has been thoroughly enjoying the food in Kalimpong - from eating the "world's best tiramisu" to now enjoying the "best meal ever" with her crew members. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's Sunday dinner was all about khow suey! Bebo was smiling ear-to-ear while enjoying a wholesome bowl of khow suey with her hair artist Hiral Bhatia, makeup artist Pompy Hans and more. She shared two images on her Instagram story, one of the drool-worthy khow suey and the other of sitting on the dinner table eating khow suey with her crew. On the image of khow suey, she added the sticker of "best meal ever" and tagged the restaurant and in the second mention, she wrote the caption "with the gang eating khowsuey" along with a heart emoji.

For those who don't know what khow suey is, it is a Burmese noodle soup that is cooked in a coconut curry and accompanied by condiments like peanuts and fried onions. This delicate dish is creamy and mellow in taste and it is often enjoyed in cold weather as it warms up the body. Kalimpong is a hill town and therefore is cold at night; it only makes sense for Bebo to enjoy this to warm herself up with this Burmese noodle soup!











Please click here for the recipe for Burmese Khow suey.











