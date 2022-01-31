The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally showing signs of slowing down. During this time, curfews and restrictions of various kinds were imposed in cities to stop the spread of the virus. As people stayed at home, they searched for ways to pass the time productively. Word-building game 'Wordle' emerged as quite the sensation during this period. The grid of coloured boxes soon began to show up on our social media feeds and timelines and became extremely popular. Its fandom grew to such an extent that even butter brand Amul paid a tribute to it through a quirky topical. Take a look:

In the creative, we could see the words "Makes Bread Great," inside the grid in the typical 'Wordle' format. "Amul. The Wordle for Butter," added the tagline. "Amul Topical: The web-based word game that's become a viral sensation," read the caption to the post.





Amul is known for its quirky and relatable topicals on current issues and the latest news. Their witty take grabs eyeballs and creates headlines for excellent copywriting. Recently, they had shared a topical for the Tata Sons' takeover of Air India as well. Meanwhile, the 'Wordle' creative by Amul won immense appreciation on all social media platforms, including Twitter. Fans of the game loved the idea of incorporating butter-related terms into the game's format.





Take a look at the best reactions:

Earlier, Amul had also shared a fun tribute for the new Indian-origin CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal. "Parag Agravaults to the top," read the caption to the post. Click here to read more about it.





