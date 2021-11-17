With half of the week sitting right in front of us, we are torn between wanting to celebrate the upcoming weekend and loathing the remaining workdays. It is definitely not the best of the times but, of course, some good food could help, right? However, are we in the mood to slog it out in the kitchen? The answer is a definite no! But before you make plans to ditch the home-cooked food and plunge into the depths of the food delivery ocean, just hear us out once. What if we told you that there is a delicious, quick and easy curry that will be ready in a jiffy and tastes utterly delicious without any extra effort? And once you know how affordable and tastier it is when made at home, you are going to be hooked! If you are wondering what it is, it's a seafood delicacy from the coast of Andhra Pradesh and is called - Royalla Vepudu.

Royalla means Prawn

'Royalla' translates to prawn and 'Vepudu' means fried. In very simple words, Royalla Vepudu is a prawn stir fry famous in the home of Andhra Pradesh. The coast of Andhra Pradesh is thriving with seafood dishes that one must try in their lifetime. However, if you want to enjoy the authentic flavours without having to spend loads of time and effort, this Royalla Vepudu recipe is the best for you. With a short ingredient list and a seemingly simple recipe, you can prepare for yourself a succulent prawn fry that is an explosion of flavours! Pair it with rice or roti or some classic flaky and crispy parottas, the choice is yours. Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Royalla Vepudu l Royalla Vepudu Recipe

Thoroughly wash prawns and pat them dry. Add salt, turmeric and red chilli powder and mix. Let this sit until you make the masala. For the masala, heat oil and add chopped onions, curry leaves, chilli and other ingredients altogether. Add the prawns and cook until the gravy has dried out. Serve hot with coriander and curry leaves as garnish.





Here is the detailed recipe for Royalla Vepudu.





Try this Andhra style quick prawn stir fry for your next meal, let us know how it turns out in the comments below.