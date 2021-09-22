Anupam Kher is in New York City from quite some time now and is regularly keeping his 4.5 million Instagram followers entertained and updated with his NYC dairies. From sharing glimpses of art history to meeting fellow Indians who serve him delicious desi food on late nights, the actor is truly having it all. The most recent post that caught our eyes on Anupam Kher's Instagram profile was an elaborate Indian lunch spread that the actor enjoyed with none other than Jugal Hansraj. Nothing compares to home-cooked Indian food and Anupam Kher's overjoyed video proves just that.





(Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant Sona Has Won Anupam Kher's Heart, Here's Why)





The actor recorded a quick video trying to show every single item on the table. From what we can see, the spread features Paneer, aloo gobhi, sukhe aloo, baingan bharta, and rajma. We could also see some soft fluffy rice to accompany all the curries and some dahi bhalle to end the lavish spread on just the right note. Anupam Kher's true desi treat was enough to make us salivate, look at some of the pictures here:

Sukhe Aloo and Goobhi ki sabji

Baingan ka bharta

(Also read: Anupam Kher Is Amazed At This "Egg Fried Rice Heart," Take A Look Inside)





With over 500 Bollywood and Hollywood movies under his name, the actor has spent the last two years shooting for an American series, 'New Amsterdam'. Next up for Anupam Kher is a documentary series 'Bhuj: The day Indian Shook' that the actor will be voicing as the narrator.