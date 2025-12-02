As the weather turns colder, there's something comforting about cooking with winter's favourite fruit - the humble apple. We usually enjoy apples in desserts like pies, tarts, and cakes. But this crispy fruit has a charming savoury side too. This winter, try a warm, sweet, sour and spicy apple curry that comes together in minutes.





Fruit-based curries have long been part of South Asian cuisine. This version uses apples as the hero ingredient, transforming them with earthy spices and a touch of heat. It is quick, vegan, and the perfect side dish for days when you are bored of the usual aloo, gobhi or matar. Think of it as a comforting winter hug in a bowl, with a burst of flavours.

What Does Apple Curry Taste Like?

Apples soften beautifully when cooked, absorbing spices while still retaining a pleasant bite if cooked briefly. Their natural sweetness pairs surprisingly well with robust masalas, and if you are using green apples, the tartness adds a refreshing edge. This makes apple ki sabzi an excellent option for quick weekday meals, last-minute winter cravings, or simply experimenting with something new when you want to shake up your regular menu.

Easy Recipe For Beginners: Ready In Under 10 Minutes

One of the best things about this dish is its cooking time. With minimal preparation and instant cooking, the sabzi is ready in less than 10 minutes. It is ideal for busy evenings, sudden hunger pangs, or days when you want something warm but fuss-free. All you need is one apple and a handful of common spices.





How To Make Apple Ki Sabzi At Home

Peel and cube a red or green apple. Heat oil in a kadhai and add cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, a small piece of cinnamon, garlic paste and chopped green chillies. Once the tempering becomes fragrant, add the apple pieces and sprinkle red chilli powder, turmeric and salt. Mix well, add a small splash of water and cover the pan. Let the apples cook for five to eight minutes. Once done, remove from the heat and serve immediately with rotis or dal-rice.

Tips To Keep In Mind While Cooking Apples

For firmer, bite-sized pieces, cook the apples for around five minutes.

For softer apples that meld into the curry, cook for up to eight minutes.

Avoid adding too much water; this sabzi tastes best when the sauce remains thick and clings to the apple pieces.

This sweet and spicy apple curry is not only comforting but also a fun way to rethink a familiar fruit. Whether you are trying to use up the last of your apple stash or simply craving something new, this quick sabzi makes for an unexpectedly delicious winter treat. Go ahead and give your apples a spicy makeover this season.