Apple Tea: Weight Loss Benefits And How To Make It At Home!

Apple tea is a concoction that is made by boiling apple slices along with black tea leaves and can be spiced with cinnamon and cloves. The tea can be consumed warm or cold and is slightly sweet and flavourful. The drink has a number of health benefits, which make a great weight loss drink.

Here Are Some Health Benefits Of Apple Tea That Make It Great For Weight Loss:









1. Boosts Immunity: Apple tea contains good amounts of vitamin C, which is seeped out into the boiling water when apple slices are dunked in it. A good immune system is crucial for effective weight loss.









2. Fights Cholesterol: The fibre and antioxidant polyphenols present in apple pulp and the skin may help lower the levels of low density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol from the blood and, hence, promote fat burn.









3. Boosts Digestion: A healthy digestive system is linked to better weight loss and apple tea may help boost digestion because apples have good amounts of soluble fibre in them. Soluble fibre is also known to be great for weight loss. Apples also have malic acid, which ensures a healthy digestive system.









4. Regulates Blood Sugar: Apples have natural sugars in the form of fructose, as well as antioxidants, which improve metabolic balance and also regulate levels of blood sugar. It prevents any sudden rise or fall in levels of blood sugar, eliminating the need for you to eat more often.









5. Low In Calories: Apples are negative calorie fruits, which simply means they are very low in calories. A standard-sized apple contains about 50 calories per 100 gm of the fruit, according to United States Department of Agriculture. So, whether you prefer eating them or drinking them in form of teas, apples can help you maintain a low-calorie count.









Apple tea for weight loss: It can be consumed warm or cold

How To Make Apple Tea For Weight Loss

Apple tea is very easy-to-make and is great for consumption in colder climates. For making apple tea, all you need one whole apple, three cups of water, a tablespoon of lemon juice, two teabags and cinnamon stick or cinnamon powder. Put the water in a deep-bottomed pan and add the lemon juice to it. Put the pan on the flame and then dunk the tea bags in it. While you wait for the tea to boil, chop your apple up in small cubes and then add these to the boiling tea. Make sure your fruit is added to the tea, with the skin on. Let the concoction simmer for about five minutes and finally, add your cinnamon stick or powder to it. Strain the tea out into cups and add a natural sweetener of your choice to it.









You will be left with about a cupful of leftover apples from the tea, which you definitely shouldn't throw out. You can either consume these as is, or you can add them to your fruit custard. The cinnamon in the tea can help detoxify your system and fight inflammation. If you are allergic to apples, then you should obviously not drink this tea. It's always advisable to consult a certified physician or dietitian before adding this tea to your weight loss diet.







