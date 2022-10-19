If you look into any kitchen storage, you will find a wide variety of condiments stored for whenever you need them. Be it pickle, or mayonnaise or ketchup, every kitchen has their unique list of products, depending on palate and choice. But what remains a constant everywhere is a bottle of jam. Much agreeable? Jam is probably one of the most popular spreads available across the globe. Be it a mixed fruit jam or a mango jam, we love keeping them all in our stash. Spread it on bread or use it as a filling for roti roll - jam has a wide range of usage in our everyday meal. And the best part is, it is easily available at every grocery store around. But did you know, you can easily make it at home too? You heard us. We have found a delicious jam recipe that is not only easy to make, but can also be stored for around six months. It's the classic apple jam recipe.





If you wonder, what is so unique about this homemade apple jam, then let us tell you - it includes no preservative, making the jam a healthy option to go for. This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Let's take a look.





How To Make Classic Apple Jam At Home:

Start with cleaning apples and wiping them dry. Peel off the skin and cut them into small pieces.

Add the chopped apples in a kadhai and cook until the apples turn soft.

When cooked, mash the apples with a masher. Or cool the apples and blend in a mixer grinder.

Add sugar to the mashed apple and mix everything together. Cook until the sugar gets totally dissolved.

Add cinnamon, cardamom powder and red food colour and mix until the jam turns thicker.

Switch off the gas and add lemon juice to it. The juice will act as a natural preservative.

Cool it down, transfer the jam in a clean jar and store in refrigerator for five to six months.

Watch the detailed recipe video of apple jam below:

Such an easy recipe, isn't it? We suggest, give this recipe a try and make yourself a fresh batch of homemade jam today.