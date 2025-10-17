As Ayodhya prepares to glow with thousands of diyas this Deepotsav, the city also comes alive with delicious aromas and festive energy. Beyond the beautiful ghats and temple sounds, there's a food adventure waiting for you. Streets around Ram Ki Paidi and Hanuman Garhi fill with vendors serving crispy kachoris, spicy vegetable curries, fresh rotis and mouthwatering sweets. For both travellers and devotees, Deepotsav is not just a feast for the eyes but a celebration for the taste buds as well. While you take in the magical lights, make sure to follow Ayodhya's festive foodie trail and enjoy the city's rich flavours. But first, let's see when it's happening this year, its significance and more.

When Is Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025?

Ayodhya Deepotsav will be celebrated on October 19, 2025. The city will light up with over 28 lakh diyas along the Saryu Ghat, setting a world record once again for the grandest festival of lamps in India.

What Is The Significance Of Ayodhya Deepotsav?

Ayodhya Deepotsav is a significant celebration commemorating Lord Ram's homecoming, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The festival features millions of diyas, cultural performances and festivities showcasing the city's rich heritage. This year, Ayodhya is set to welcome another landmark that blends faith and tourism in the city - the world's first Ramayana-themed wax museum.

Photo Credit: iStock

Must-Try Foods Near Ayodhya's Ramayana Wax Museum

Near the new Ramayana Wax Museum in Ayodhya, you'll find a curated food court offering a mix of South Indian and North Indian dishes, reflecting the city's cultural diversity. The museum's facilities include snack zones and a studio coffee house, perfect for grabbing a bite while exploring the exhibits. Some popular food options nearby include:

South Indian Delights: Masala dosa and other traditional South Indian dishes are available at Sri Ayodhya Udupi Kitchen, located near Hanuman Gufa.

Masala dosa and other traditional South Indian dishes are available at Sri Ayodhya Udupi Kitchen, located near Hanuman Gufa. North Indian Favourites: Try kachori, jalebi, and rabri at stalls and restaurants around Ram Ki Paidi and Hanuman Garhi.

Try kachori, jalebi, and rabri at stalls and restaurants around Ram Ki Paidi and Hanuman Garhi. Local Specialties: Savour Ayodhya's famous sweets like peda, ladoo and jalebi, often enjoyed with rabri or hot milk.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 Food Trail: Indulge In Local Specialties

1. Early Morning Delights (6 AM - 8 AM)

Kachori-Sabzi & Bedai-Aloo Sabzi: There's something special about biting into a crispy kachori on a fresh morning. These spicy and comforting breakfast treats are a staple in Ayodhya, and you'll find yourself going back for more. The combination of crunchy exterior and soft, flavourful filling is a match made in heaven.

There's something special about biting into a crispy kachori on a fresh morning. These spicy and comforting breakfast treats are a staple in Ayodhya, and you'll find yourself going back for more. The combination of crunchy exterior and soft, flavourful filling is a match made in heaven. Find Them At: Chowk area, near Hanuman Garhi and Naya Ghat stalls, the aroma will lead you straight to the vendors!

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Mid-Morning Snack Attack (10 AM - 12 PM)

Aloo Tikki Chaat, Papdi Chaat, Dahi Puri & Matar Chaat: Chaats are a big hit in Ayodhya, and you can't leave without trying them. They're perfect as mid-morning snacks, offering a burst of flavours, from sweet and tangy to spicy. Each bite is a celebration of textures and tastes that'll leave you wanting more!

Chaats are a big hit in Ayodhya, and you can't leave without trying them. They're perfect as mid-morning snacks, offering a burst of flavours, from sweet and tangy to spicy. Each bite is a celebration of textures and tastes that'll leave you wanting more! Find Them At: Around Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Path markets and local bazaars.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lunch & Ritual Meals (12 PM - 3 PM)

Poori-Halwa, Tehri & Sattvic Thali: These dishes are cooked with love, using age-old ingredients and techniques. They're a treat that nourishes both body and soul, leaving you feeling good inside and out. You'll absolutely love them! The flavours linger on, transporting you back to the heart of Ayodhya's vibrant food scene.

These dishes are cooked with love, using age-old ingredients and techniques. They're a treat that nourishes both body and soul, leaving you feeling good inside and out. You'll absolutely love them! The flavours linger on, transporting you back to the heart of Ayodhya's vibrant food scene. Find Them At: Temple bhojan halls, local eateries near ghats and pilgrimage routes. Eat with the locals and experience the community spirit.

4. Evening Sweet Treats (4 PM - 6 PM)

Peda, Ladoo, Rabri Jalebi, Malpua & Makkhan Malai: When in Ayodhya, you shouldn't miss tasting the local sweets. Evenings are the perfect time to enjoy them. Prepared with pure milk, desi ghee, and a touch of love, they're treats you'll always remember. Once you try them, you'll see exactly why Ayodhya is known for its sweets.

When in Ayodhya, you shouldn't miss tasting the local sweets. Evenings are the perfect time to enjoy them. Prepared with pure milk, desi ghee, and a touch of love, they're treats you'll always remember. Once you try them, you'll see exactly why Ayodhya is known for its sweets. Find Them At: Kanak Bhawan Road, Hanuman Garhi area and Ram Path sweet shops.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dinner (7 PM - 10 PM)

Samosas, Vegetable Curry, Roti And Rice: A traditional dinner in Ayodhya is a hearty affair, with a mix of local flavours and home-cooked comfort. The simple yet satisfying meal is a reflection of the city's warm hospitality. Dishes like samosas, vegetable curry, roti and rice come together to showcase the region's wholesome cuisine.

A traditional dinner in Ayodhya is a hearty affair, with a mix of local flavours and home-cooked comfort. The simple yet satisfying meal is a reflection of the city's warm hospitality. Dishes like samosas, vegetable curry, roti and rice come together to showcase the region's wholesome cuisine. Find Them At: Local dhabas, restaurants near Ram Janmabhoomi and traditional eateries along the ghats.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Refreshing Drinks & Coolers (All Day)

Lassi, Thandai, Buttermilk & Chaas: Sometimes, all you need is a simple drink to refresh your senses and these soothing beverages do just that! Served in clay cups, they're the perfect accompaniment to a hot day or a long walk. You'll love sipping them while sitting by the ghats, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere.

Sometimes, all you need is a simple drink to refresh your senses and these soothing beverages do just that! Served in clay cups, they're the perfect accompaniment to a hot day or a long walk. You'll love sipping them while sitting by the ghats, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere. Find Them At: Vendor carts near Saryu Ghat and temple entrances.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ayodhya Food Guide: Essential Tips For Foodies

Go early to the breakfast and chaat stalls, as they are at their freshest in the morning.

Stick to vegetarian food, especially near temples, since non-vegetarian food is not served in the main festival zones.

Choose busy stalls, a high turnover means fresher food.

Do not miss the temple prasad, especially ladoos and peda, which hold deep cultural significance.

Keep an eye on hygiene and carry bottled water, as the crowds become dense during the evening aarti.

So, experience the magic of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, where food and lights come together!