Monsoon season is all about savouring warm snacks. Whether it's pakoras, samosas, or bread pakoras, there's nothing quite like enjoying them with a hot cup of tea. But if you're a kachori fan, you've got to try this twist: leftover dal kachori! It's a fantastic spin on the classic, and it's as delicious as it sounds. With varieties like aloo, matar, masala, and pyaaz kachoris out there, this unique version made from leftover dal is worth a try.

Using leftover dal is a common way to whip up parathas or puris, but kachori is a game-changer. This recipe packs a flavorful punch with its spice blend and pairs perfectly with tea or aloo ki sabzi. Plus, it's super easy to make - just follow a few simple steps and you're good to go. No fuss, just deliciousness! But before we dive into the recipe, here are some easy tips to make kachoris at home.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Kachoris At Home:







1. Pick a Big Pan or Kadhai





Use a big pan or kadhai when frying kachoris. It'll make your life a lot easier when you're cooking up a batch, and you won't have to worry about overcrowding.











2. Keep the Oil at the Right Temperature





Keep the oil at a low-medium heat. This way, you'll avoid burning the kachoris and they'll cook evenly.











3. Avoid Stirring Too Much





Don't stir the kachoris too much while frying. Let them do their thing without constant interference for the best results.











4. Let the Dough Rest





Give the dough some chill time after kneading. This makes it more elastic and easier to roll out without ripping.











5. Drain the Extra Oil





As soon as your kachoris are golden and crispy, pop them on a sieve or paper towel. This helps get rid of any extra oil and keeps them from getting soggy.





How to Make Leftover Dal Kachori:







For Stuffing:





Heat oil in a pan, toss in chopped onion, green chillies, asafoetida, fennel seeds, and cumin seeds, and saute. Add red chilli powder, dry mango powder, and coriander powder.

Cook the mix for 2 minutes, then add the dal and cook until it thickens.

If the dal is too runny, stir in some roasted gram flour to absorb excess moisture and make the mixture dry.

Prepare the Dough:





Mix flour and semolina in a bowl, add carom seeds, salt, and oil, and knead. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest.

Divide the dough into balls, stuff each with the dal mixture, seal, and roll out gently.

Heat oil and fry the kachoris on medium-low heat until they're golden and crispy.

Serve hot kachoris with chutney, potato curry, or tea.







Pretty intriguing, right? Next time you have leftover dal, give this kachori recipe a shot. Trust me, you'll love it!



