Winter has a way of changing how we eat. Meals turn heavier, appetites grow stronger, and the body looks for warmth, comfort and nourishment in equal measure. This is also the season when Indian kitchens quietly return to leafy greens that have always been part of traditional winter cooking. Bathua, a modest and often overlooked green, is one such ingredient. Available for a short window during the colder months, bathua has long been valued for its ability to support digestion, improve energy levels and balance the body from within. Low in calories but rich in essential nutrients, it fits naturally into everyday meals without demanding elaborate preparation, making it both practical and deeply nourishing during winter.





Why Bathua Is Considered A Winter Essential

1. Supports Slower Winter Digestion

During winter, digestion often slows down due to heavier and richer meals. Bathua is high in dietary fibre, which helps cleanse the digestive system, reduce constipation and support regular bowel movements, keeping meals easier on the stomach.





"Winter greens like bathua are gentle on the stomach while still being nutritionally dense," says Mumbai-based nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. "They support digestion and help the body adjust to seasonal eating patterns without stress."





2. Helps Improve Iron Levels And Reduce Fatigue





Bathua is a natural source of iron and folate, nutrients that play an important role in maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels. Regular consumption during winter can help manage tiredness and support steady energy levels.





"Bathua is a valuable winter green for improving iron intake, especially for women and people prone to low haemoglobin," says Delhi-based clinical nutritionist Garima Goyal. "When cooked properly and paired with vitamin C-rich foods, it supports better absorption without burdening digestion."





3. Gentle On The Stomach Yet Nutrient Dense





Unlike many heavy winter foods, bathua provides nourishment without causing digestive discomfort. Its fibre content keeps the gut light, while its vitamins and minerals make it suitable for regular inclusion in everyday meals.





4. Supports Bone Strength And Immunity





Bathua contains calcium and phosphorus, which contribute to stronger bones and teeth, along with vitamin C that supports immune health during colder months when seasonal infections are more common.





5. Promotes Skin Health And Natural Detoxification





Rich in vitamin A and antioxidants, bathua supports healthy skin and eyesight. Its antioxidant properties also help support liver function and assist the body in removing toxins naturally.





"Seasonal greens like bathua support the liver's natural detox pathways and provide antioxidants that help the immune system respond better during winter," says Bengaluru-based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.





Key Health Benefits Of Bathua

Bathua offers multiple health benefits when included regularly in seasonal cooking.

Supports digestive health: High fibre content promotes smooth bowel movements and reduces acidity. Improves haemoglobin levels: Iron and folate help combat tiredness and support energy levels. Strengthens bones and teeth: Calcium and phosphorus support bone health across age groups. Boosts immunity: Antioxidants help the body manage seasonal infections and inflammation. Supports skin and eyesight: Vitamin A and vitamin C contribute to healthy skin and vision.

Delhi-based clinical nutritionist Garima Goyal notes, "Bathua is particularly helpful for people with low haemoglobin. When paired with foods rich in vitamin C, the iron absorption improves, making it a smart winter choice."

Nutritional Value Of Bathua

Nutrient Health Role Iron Supports haemoglobin and energy levels Fibre Improves digestion and gut health Calcium Strengthens bones and teeth Vitamin A Supports eyesight and skin health Vitamin C Boosts immunity and aids iron absorption

6 Easy Ways To Include Bathua In Everyday Meals

One of the reasons bathua has remained a kitchen staple for generations is its versatility. It works just as well in simple home-style dishes as it does in festive preparations. From breakfast parathas to comforting curries, bathua can be included across meals without altering familiar flavours. These recipes show how easily this winter green can be worked into daily cooking while retaining its nutritional benefits.

1. Bathua Saag

Bathua saag is a simple and nourishing preparation where fresh leaves are cooked with mild spices. This method helps retain most of the nutrients while keeping the dish easy to digest. Traditionally paired with roti, bathua saag provides warmth, steady energy and digestive comfort during winter meals. Click here for recipe.

2. Bathua Paratha

Bathua paratha combines whole wheat flour with boiled bathua leaves and everyday spices. The greens add both flavour and nutrition, turning the paratha into a wholesome and filling option. It works well for breakfast or lunch and helps maintain energy levels through the day. Click here for recipe.

3. Bathua Raita

Bathua raita is made by mixing lightly cooked or pureed bathua with fresh curd and gentle seasonings. The yoghurt adds probiotics, while bathua contributes fibre and minerals. This dish supports gut health and adds balance and freshness to heavier winter meals. Click here for recipe.

4. Bathua Kachori

Bathua kachori features a spiced filling of bathua leaves enclosed in a crisp outer layer. While more indulgent, it still carries nutritional value from the greens. It is often prepared for festive occasions when traditional flavours take priority without completely moving away from seasonal ingredients. Click here for recipe.

5. Bathua Tikki

Bathua tikki is prepared by combining bathua with boiled potatoes and aromatic spices. Shallow fried or pan cooked, these tikkis are crisp on the outside and soft inside. They make for a satisfying snack while providing fibre and plant-based minerals in an easy to enjoy form. Click here for recipe.

6. Bathua Kadhi

Bathua kadhi blends chopped bathua leaves with a yoghurt-based gravy. Light yet comforting, this dish supports digestion and helps maintain healthy gut bacteria. It is well suited for those looking for a soothing, home-style winter meal that does not feel heavy. Click here for recipe.





Seasonal greens like bathua may not come with flashy labels, but their value lies in consistency and tradition. Adding bathua to winter meals is a simple way to eat seasonally, support everyday health and stay connected to ingredients that Indian kitchens have trusted for generations.



