Winter in India is the perfect time to enjoy hearty, home-cooked food that is both healthy and flavourful. The season brings an abundance of winter greens like spinach, fenugreek, mustard leaves, and bathua - each packed with nutrients and protein. From palak paneer and methi paratha to bathua raita and palak chole curry, these dishes make the most of seasonal produce while keeping your meals light and wholesome. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, these high-protein recipes help boost immunity, improve digestion, and provide lasting warmth through the chilly months. Here are seven delicious high-protein winter recipes that blend traditional flavours with modern nutrition.





Benefits Of Eating Winter Greens

There is a reason every Indian kitchen relies on greens during winter. They are fresh, local, and naturally rich in nutrients your body needs in colder months.

Spinach (Palak): High in iron, calcium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and K, spinach helps maintain energy levels and strengthens bones.





Fenugreek (Methi): Packed with protein, fibre, and antioxidants, methi supports digestion and helps regulate metabolism.





Bathua (Chenopodium): A winter staple rich in calcium, iron, and vitamins A and C, bathua keeps your gut and immunity strong.





Together, these greens make your meals protein-rich, nourishing, and naturally balanced.

Here Are 7 High-Protein Winter Recipes Using Spinach, Methi And Bathua:

1. Palak Paneer Recipe

Palak Paneer is one of India's most loved winter recipes. Cottage cheese cubes are cooked in a creamy spinach gravy that is rich in iron and protein. Serve it hot with rice or rotis for a comforting, nutrient-dense meal. [Click here for the recipe.]

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Methi Paneer Paratha Recipe

Methi Paneer Paratha brings together the best of flavour and nutrition. Fenugreek leaves and paneer are mixed with spices to make a soft, high-protein filling. Cook on a pan with a small amount of ghee until crisp and golden. Perfect for breakfast or a filling winter lunch. [Click here for the recipe.]

3. Palak Egg Curry Recipe

This Palak Egg Curry is simple yet delicious. Boiled eggs are simmered in a spiced spinach gravy, making it a rich source of protein and iron. It is quick to prepare and pairs beautifully with both rice and chapatis. [Click here for the recipe.]

4. Chicken Saagwala Recipe

A Punjabi-style favourite, Chicken Saagwala combines chicken with a thick spinach and tomato gravy. The dish is packed with flavour and protein, making it perfect for cosy winter dinners. Serve it with naan or rice for a satisfying meal. [Click here for the recipe.]

5. Palak Besan Cheela Recipe

Palak Besan Cheela is a healthy, high-protein breakfast made with gram flour and spinach purée. The batter is spiced and spread thin on a pan, cooked until crisp on both sides. It is light, wholesome, and ideal for busy mornings. [Click here for the recipe.]

6. Bathua Raita Recipe

Bathua Raita is a refreshing and healthy winter side dish. Boiled bathua leaves are mixed with curd, cumin, and spices for a cooling accompaniment that aids digestion and complements spicy curries. [Click here for the recipe.]

7. Palak Chole Curry Recipe

Palak Chole Curry is a comforting, high-protein dish where chickpeas meet spinach in a spiced, thick gravy. This wholesome curry is best enjoyed with rice or rotis and makes an easy, filling winter meal. [Click here for the recipe.]





Healthy High-Protein Meals For Winter

Winter food can be both comforting and light. With simple greens like spinach, methi, and bathua, you can prepare dishes that are protein-rich, delicious, and nourishing. These recipes bring warmth to your table while helping you stay healthy throughout the season.