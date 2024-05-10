Milind Deora On NDTV Poll Curry: The second episode of the much-awaiting ‘Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar' has been released and it was with Shiv Sena MP and the former Union Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping – Milind Deora. As the enthusiasm around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is at its peak, NDTV has launched a new show – Poll Curry with Kunal Vijayakar – which will showcase the foodie side of many political leaders. The second episode of the show took us to the streets of Mumbai's CP Tank area where Deora and Vijayakar indulged in authentic Maharashtrian food and hearty conversations.





The duo began their foodie adventure at Vinay Health Home, which as per MP Deora is where “doctors suggest you to eat when you are sick.” Sitting amongst a lavish spread of delectable dishes – from Misal Pav to Shrikhand to Batata Vadas – MP Deora admitted that he has been a “foodie” since childhood. Because it is election season, the politician shares that their food timings depend on their work schedule, which is why he follows intermittent fasting.





Explaining his food cycle, MP Deora said that he tries to fast for at least 16 to 17 hours every day, during which, he is only allowed to have water, black coffee, and black tea. While indulging in spicy Misal and delightful Shrikhand, MP Deora revealed his daily diet during the election season. Since he follows intermittent fasting, breakfast is only one cup of black coffee, but MP Milind Deora likes a “feasty lunch” as his first meal of the day. As per the politician, his lunch could comprise of any cuisine – from Maharashtrian to Middle Eastern, all of which are Deora's favourites.

For dinner, MP Deora likes to keep it simple – Jowar roti, ‘chatpata' bhaji with some kind of dal. To conclude their foodie session on a sweet note, MP Milind Deora and Kunal Vijayakar headed to another iconic restaurant – Desai Bhaishankar Gaurishankar – for lip-smacking jalebis. The hearty conversations surrounding food, politics and diet ended on a positive note.





