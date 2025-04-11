Mornings are often rushed for many of us. Between household chores and the scramble to get to work, breakfast is frequently skipped. For those seeking quick yet nutritious options, sandwiches are a go-to solution. They're easy to make, versatile, and never boring thanks to the wide variety of fillings you can choose from.





One such unique and delicious option is the Beetroot Dahi Sandwich-a healthy, flavourful recipe that's perfect for breakfast or as an evening snack. Also known as beetroot curd toast, it combines the goodness of beetroot with creamy curd and mild spices, creating a tasty and wholesome meal.





Why You'll Love This Sandwich

This sandwich is not only easy and quick to prepare but also a great way to incorporate beetroot into your diet, especially if you or your family aren't fond of its raw taste. Whether grilled or served as a toast, it offers a delightful crunch and a burst of flavour.

How to Make Beetroot Dahi Sandwich

1. Prepare the Beetroot





Take one beetroot, peel, wash, and grate it finely. If you're not a fan of the raw taste, lightly cook it in a pan for 2-3 minutes.





2. Use Hung Curd





Hung curd is key to this recipe. To prepare it, take a cup of plain curd and tie it in a muslin cloth. Hang it in your kitchen for a few hours to drain the excess water. Alternatively, you can place the curd in a bowl and set a heavy object on top to remove the whey.





3. Make the Filling





In a mixing bowl, combine the grated beetroot with the hung curd. Add finely chopped onion, green chilli, a pinch of black pepper, oregano, and salt to taste. Mix everything well and set aside.





4. Assemble the Sandwich





Take two slices of bread and spread the beetroot-curd filling evenly on one side. Top with another slice to make a sandwich. You can enjoy it as is or toast it for added flavour and crunch.





5. Toast with Tempering (Optional but Recommended)





For an extra twist, add a spoon of ghee or butter to a pan. Toss in half a teaspoon of mustard seeds, a pinch of red chilli powder, and a few curry leaves. Let it splutter for a few seconds, then toast the sandwiches on both sides until golden and crisp.

A Healthy Twist for All Ages

This beetroot dahi sandwich is a fantastic way to introduce beetroot to kids or anyone who's usually not a fan. It's quick to prepare, making it ideal for breakfast or packed lunches. Serve it with a side of mint chutney or a hot cup of tea for a satisfying, nutritious meal.