Being Overweight May Double Blood Pressure Risk In Kids: 5 Diet Tips To Manage Weight

Obesity is becoming rampant cause of concern in the world of health and fitness. Obesity is a condition where your body weight is abnormally high. Obesity is linked with a plethora of metabolic conditions, and now if the findings of a latest study are to be believed, overweight kids have a doubled risk of high blood pressure, raising the risk of future heart attacks and strokes. The study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.





According to the estimates, obese four-year-old kids have a doubled risk of high blood pressure by age six.





"Parents need to be more physically active with young children and provide a healthy diet. Women should shed extra pounds before becoming pregnant, avoid gaining excess weight during pregnancy and quit smoking, as these are all established risk factors for childhood obesity," said study lead author Inaki Galan from Carlos III Health Institute in Spain.







To analyse the link, the team examined the link between excess weight and high blood pressure in 1,796 kids who were followed up two years later. Blood pressure was measured at both points, as Body Mass Index (BMI) and Waist Circumference (WC).





Compared to children maintaining a healthy weight between ages four and six, those with new or persistent excess weight according to BMI had 2.49 and 2.54 higher risk of high blood pressure, respectively.







"There is a chain of risk, whereby overweight and obesity lead to high blood pressure, which heightens the chance of cardiovascular disease if allowed to track into adulthood, but the results show that children who return to a normal weight also regain a healthy blood pressure," said Galan.



Galan also said that the best way to maintain a healthy weight is to engage in exercise and consuming healthy diet. The author also said that parents also have an instrumental role in monitoring that their kid is eating right. Additionally, the school curriculum needs to include three to four hours of physical activity every week.







Healthy Diet Tips Your Child Can Inculcate

Eat Local and seasonal fruits. Fruits are filled with antioxidants and fibres that help ensure better weight management. Limit junk food intake, it is a good idea to cut down on trans-fats and processed foods like sausages and salami too, as they have been associated with weight gain and cholesterol. Opt for healthy home-made coolers like aam panna, nimbu paani in place of calorie-laden cold drinks and aerated soda Choose whole wheat flour instead of refined flour, as they are much denser in fibre. Include plenty of protein in your diet. Proteins help you stay satiated and prevents you from bingeing.

