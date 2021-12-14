For some people, food is merely a means of satisfying hunger and urges. However, actress Bhagyashree is not one of those. For her, food is a vital source of nutrition. Eating the appropriate foods is important not just for gaining or losing weight, but also for maintaining a healthy nutritional balance in our bodies. Bhagyashree recently shared a video on the importance of zinc in our diet. She emphasised the role of zinc in enhancing the immune system. She said, “For the non-vegetarians, it's very easy as they can have meat, fish, eggs. Vegetarians will have to choose from kale, peas, garlic, dairy products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese.”





Legumes, too, contain zinc. But here's why Bhagyashree isn't recommending it as a major source of the mineral. She said, “Legumes do have zinc but it's not easily absorbed by the body,” and added, "Make sure that in your diet you are not thinking about only carbs, proteins and fats. Essential nutrients are just as important."





There's more from her side in the caption. She wrote, "Immunity is synonymous with health nowadays. New infections, variant viruses, pollution and changing environment bring challenges that we have to combat every day. Zinc is a micronutrient that has a macro effect on immunity. Since it cannot be produced by the body, we have to make sure we eat foods that have it."

Here is the post:

Bhagyashree practices what she preaches. She often shares photos of her healthy foods and drinks on social media. She recently shared a photo of a healthy green juice on Instagram Stories. She wrote "colourful mornings" and added the hashtags "breakfast" and "healthy food". Read more about it here.





If you are struggling to learn good eating habits or seeking healthy food choices, look no further than Bhagyashree for inspiration.