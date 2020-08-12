Missing <i>Chaat</i>? This Restaurant-Style <i>Bhindi Palak Chaat</i> Is Something You Have To Try

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: August 12, 2020 13:16 IST
Whether it is a refreshing Papdi chaat or a delightful Raj Kachori, there's something about chaat that no other food can replace. The diverse textures in chaat are paired with interesting flavours - coming together to create something so unique. Chaat truly occupies a special place in the hearts of many foodies across India. If your favourite chaat is on your mind and you are thinking of how to make it at home, we have the perfect recipe for you. Bhindi Palak Chaat is a restaurant-style recipe which you must try at home for a wholesome chaat experience.
(Also Read: This Authentic Dum Aloo Recipe From Veranda Restaurant Will Make You Drool)
This amazingly delicious recipe is by Veranda Restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai which is known to be a modern Indian dining affair. The restaurant is widely popular for its interesting take on traditional Indian dishes, and the Bhindi Palak Chaat recipe is no different either.
Although Palak Patta chaat is a commonly heard item on the menus of various restaurants, the combination of Bhindi with it is quite unique. Thinly-sliced Bhindi pieces are coated in a Besan batter and deep-fried until golden brown and crisp. Once both Bhindi and Palak leaves are prepared in a similar manner, they are topped with yogurt, fresh chutneys, tomato and chaat masala. It is important to note that the yogurt must not be sour, else the taste of the chaat may get spoilt. Further, chaat must not be kept for too long else the pakoras would become soggy.
So, what are you waiting for? Prepare delicious Bhindi Palak chaat at home with this easy recipe and a lip-smacking experience is guaranteed!
Ingredients
For Pakodas-
For chaat:
Method:
For Bhindi pakodas:
For Palak Pakoda:
For the chaat:
Comments
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.