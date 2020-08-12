Missing <i>Chaat</i>? This Restaurant-Style <i>Bhindi Palak Chaat</i> Is Something You Have To Try

Bhindi Palak Chaat recipe video: Make this unique chaat for a delicious treat.

Whether it is a refreshing Papdi chaat or a delightful Raj Kachori, there's something about chaat that no other food can replace. The diverse textures in chaat are paired with interesting flavours - coming together to create something so unique. Chaat truly occupies a special place in the hearts of many foodies across India. If your favourite chaat is on your mind and you are thinking of how to make it at home, we have the perfect recipe for you. Bhindi Palak Chaat is a restaurant-style recipe which you must try at home for a wholesome chaat experience.





Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Bhindi Palak Chaat Here:







(Also Read: This Authentic Dum Aloo Recipe From Veranda Restaurant Will Make You Drool)

This amazingly delicious recipe is by Veranda Restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai which is known to be a modern Indian dining affair. The restaurant is widely popular for its interesting take on traditional Indian dishes, and the Bhindi Palak Chaat recipe is no different either.





Although Palak Patta chaat is a commonly heard item on the menus of various restaurants, the combination of Bhindi with it is quite unique. Thinly-sliced Bhindi pieces are coated in a Besan batter and deep-fried until golden brown and crisp. Once both Bhindi and Palak leaves are prepared in a similar manner, they are topped with yogurt, fresh chutneys, tomato and chaat masala. It is important to note that the yogurt must not be sour, else the taste of the chaat may get spoilt. Further, chaat must not be kept for too long else the pakoras would become soggy.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare delicious Bhindi Palak chaat at home with this easy recipe and a lip-smacking experience is guaranteed!





Here Is The Step-By-Step Recipe For Bhindi Palak Chaat By Veranda Restaurant:

Ingredients





For Pakodas-





10-12 leaves Spinach (Palak) medium-sized

10-15 Bhindi

1 cup Besan (gram flour)

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder

Salt - to taste

Water as required

Oil for deep frying

For chaat:





1 and 1/2 tbsp Green coriander chutney

1 tbsp Meethi chutney (Tamarind date chutney)

2 tbsp cup Plain yogurt whisked

2-3 tablespoons Tomato chopped finely, optional

1/2 teaspoon Chaat masala

Method:





For Bhindi pakodas:





Take bhindi, slice thinly. Put chilli powder, turmeric powder, besan, salt. Mix it with water into a dry paste-like consistency. Take oil in a pan for deep fry it till it turns crisp and golden. Take out the pakoda and drain the excess oil.

For Palak Pakoda:





Take spinach leaves, remove the hard stalk. Take besan, salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder in a bowl. Mix well. Now make a smooth batter by adding little water. Heat the oil in a pan and deep fry 4-5 leaves dipped in batter at a time. Drain the excess oil and remove on a paper towel.

For the chaat:



