This Authentic <i>Dum Aloo</i> Recipe From Veranda Restaurant Will Make You Drool

This Authentic Dum Aloo Recipe From Veranda Restaurant Will Make You Drool

Here's a quick and easy recipe of authentic Dum Aloo that you can make at home with minimal effort and easily available ingredients.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 16, 2020 17:47 IST

Make Dum Aloo for a sumptuous feast in the comfort of your own home.

Highlights
  • Kashmiri-style Dum Aloo makes for a delicious recipe
  • Baby potatoes are cooked with a delightful gravy base
  • Watch the full recipe video to know more about the dish

Potato is truly one of the most versatile vegetables in the Indian cuisine. It can go from being as simple aloo Pakora to as complex as stuffed potatoes. Dum Aloo is also a luscious potato dish which never goes out of style. Crispy, fried baby potatoes are paired with selected spices and some delicious condiments to yield surprisingly wonderful results. Here's a quick and easy recipe of authentic Dum Aloo that you can make at home with minimal effort and easily available ingredients.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Dum Aloo:



The Dum Aloo recipe is the brainchild of Chef Monish Rohra of Veranda restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The restaurant is widely popular among people of the city and is known to be a chic, casual dining affair. Dum Aloo is one of their authentic preparations with a hint of the flavours of Kashmir.

Although the Dum Aloo recipe uses boiled baby potatoes in its preparation, you can also deep fry boiled potatoes till crisp. The addition of cram and vegetable stock makes the gravy even more delicious than you can imagine. Further, the use of Kashmiri red chilli powder and curry paste gives the Dum Aloo recipe an authentic taste of Kashmir.

The onion tomato masala used in the recipe is basically made with one finely chopped onion and one tomato, which are sautéed together for a couple of minutes until a thick paste is prepared. Further, curry paste in the Dum Aloo preparation makes it spicy and flavourful beyond imagination. Though the video pairs the restaurant-styleDum Aloo with rice and raita, one can eat it with roti or naan as well.

So what are you waiting for? Try this amazing Dum Aloo recipe for a divine meal, and we promise you'll be asking for a second helping very soon!

Here Is The Step-By-Step Recipe of Dum Aloo by Veranda Restaurant:

Ingredients: 

  • 5-6 boiled baby potatoes
  • 1 cup of onion-tomato masala
  • 2 tbsp of garlic mince
  • 1/2 tbsp of coriander powder
  • 1/2 tbsp of Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • 1 tbsp of cream
  • 1 tbsp of grated ginger
  • 2 tbsp of curry paste
  • Fresh Coriander chopped
  • Vegetable stock as required
  • 3 tbsp Oil
  • Salt to taste

Method:

Comments

  1. Heat oil in a pan.
  2. Add garlic mince and saute it for 1 min.
  3. Add onion-tomato masala and saute it.
  4. Add cream and mix well with the masala.
  5. Add turmeric powder and vegetable stock and let the gravy cook.
  6. Add grated ginger, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, coriander powder and curry paste.
  7. Mix well and cook for 2 mins.
  8. Add fresh coriander and boiled baby potatoes.
  9. Let the baby potatoes soak the gravy for 4-5 mins.
  10. Serve it warm.


Tags:  Dum Aloo RecipeDum AlooVeranda Restaurant
