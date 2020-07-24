Watch: How To Make Goan-Special Pork Vindaloo - Mumbai's Veranda Restaurant Shares Its Secret Recipe

Pork Vindaloo tastes the best with steamed rice or Malabar parotta

If you have explored Goan cuisine, then Pork Vindaloo is nothing new to you! It is a slow-cooked pork curry with a burst of hot, spicy and sour flavours, characterising the food culture of Goa. A staple in almost every Goan household, pork vindaloo is a perfect amalgamation of Portuguese food tradition and Indian gastronomic techniques. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this dish defines indulgence for every hard-core meat-lover.





Keeping the popularity in mind, we bring you this special pork vindaloo recipe straight from the kitchen of Mumbai's famous Veranda restaurant. It is fuss-free and can be put together in just an hour.





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Pork Vindaloo:

For the uninitiated, the term vindaloo is derived from Portuguese dish carne de vinha d'alhos, which translates to 'meat in wine and garlic'. A traditional vindaloo recipe includes pork, marinated in red wine and garlic, which later got Indianised and replaced wine with palm vinegar and added red chilli for extra zing. Over the years, vindaloo also witnessed several variations where pork is replaced with mutton, duck, chicken, tofu et al.

However, the Veranda restaurant further simplified the pork vindaloo recipe and made it feasible for all to replicate in their kitchen.





So, put on your chef coat and prepare this recipe for a lavish treat this weekend!





Here's The Written Recipe For Pork Vindaloo:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 40 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





1 cup Masala pork





2 tbsp finely chopped onions





1 tsp ginger garlic mince





1tsp chopped green chilli





Oil





Salt to taste





Method:





Heat oil in a pan and add onions and ginger-garlic mince, green chillies.





Add the masala pork in the pan and stir well.





Finish with chopped coriander.





Cooking Tips: To cook masala pork, grind the chillies, ginger, garlic and cumin to a fine paste, mix the pork into the masala and stir-fry over high heat for 5 minutes. Add the onions and simmer with water till meat is tender.





Pork Vindaloo tastes the best with steamed rice or Malabar parotta. Enjoy your meal!







