There is no denying that mutton enjoys a raving fan base amongst non-veg lovers. The meat is special in its own ways - it is flavourful, succulent, rich and can easily turn most of your meals into an indulgent fare. Usually, slow-cooked due to its slightly tough texture, most mutton curries are tender and oozing with flavours due to their long cooking time. From Kosha Mangsho to Laal Maas, the variety found throughout the country is enough to tantalise the taste buds of all mutton curry lovers.

Mutton Curry is a favourite amongst non-veg lovers

What we have here today is another decadent mutton curry you can add to the list of your favourites. It comes from the state of Maharashtra and is a regional favourite, it's called - Black Mutton Curry (Kala Mutton). The curry gets its name for its black/dark brown gravy that is made without using any Haldi or red chilli powder. The special gravy is prepared using charred onions and coconut which also gives the curry a raw smoky flavour that balances perfectly with the whole spices. Made using very minimum ingredients, this mutton curry is the best option if you want to savour the authentic flavours of mutton with a mild kick of earthy spices. Sounds interesting? Try out the recipe today.

How To Make Black Mutton Curry l Black Mutton Curry Recipe:

In a bowl take tender mutton pieces and marinate with ginger garlic, curd, and a green paste made of coriander leaves and chillies. Let this sit for a minimum of 30 minutes or overnight if you have the time.





For the black paste, slightly roast coconut and onions on the gas stove or open fire. Grind this into a paste with minimum or no water. In a pan add oil and mix all the ingredients together and let this cook for 4 whistles on medium flame. Let it simmer for another 10 minutes and serve hot.





There you have it, that's how you make an easy and authentic Maharashtrian recipe for your next meal.