India is a land of diversity. Each region has its distinctive identity, with different languages, traditions and cultures. Although we boast a rich diversity in cuisines too, we are united in our love for flavourful food. And if we had to select one ingredient that we all enjoy - across borders - it is the humble, beloved and amazing potato. If you also love potatoes (aloo), you should explore the different ways it is cooked across India. Ahead of Independence Day 2025, we have listed one popular potato dish from each state of the country that you must try:

Independence Day 2025 Special: 28 Potato Dishes From Across India

Potato Dishes From North India

Potato Dishes From North India. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Haryana - Aloo Chutney Pulao

This fragrant rice preparation from Haryana features potatoes cooked with a vibrant green chutney made from coriander, mint, and green chillies. The chutney infuses the dish with a fresh, herby flavour.

2. Himachal Pradesh - Aloo Palda

Aloo Palda is a comforting Himachali curry where boiled potatoes are simmered in a yoghurt-based gravy. Flavoured with fenugreek seeds, turmeric, and mild spices, it has a gentle tang.

3. Punjab - Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a classic Punjabi flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes seasoned with cumin, green chillies, and fresh coriander. It is cooked with ghee or butter and served hot with yoghurt and achaar (pickle).

4. Rajasthan - Jaiphali Aloo

Jaiphali Aloo is a delicious Rajasthani dish wherein potatoes are cooked with aromatic nutmeg along with cumin, coriander, and chilli powder. This spice combination lends a warm, slightly sweet-spicy flavour to the soft potatoes.

5. Uttar Pradesh - Aloo Ka Halwa

Uttar Pradesh is known for several savoury potato dishes. But if you're looking for something sweet, try Aloo Ka Halwa. This rich dessert is made by cooking grated or mashed potatoes in ghee with sugar, milk, and cardamom. It is especially prepared during fasting periods.

6. Uttarakhand - Aloo Ke Gutke

This Pahadi speciality consists of boiled potatoes sauteed with mustard seeds, whole red chillies, and coriander powder. It has simple yet robust flavours. It has several variations within the same state.





Also Read: Long Weekend Special: Try These 10 Iconic Non-Veg Curries From Across India

Potato Dishes From South India

Potato Dishes From South India. Photo Credit: iStock

7. Andhra Pradesh - Bangaladumpa Vepudu

Bangaladumpa Vepudu is a fiery potato stir-fry from Andhra Pradesh. Diced potatoes are sauteed with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and a generous amount of red chilli powder, resulting in a bold and spicy side dish.

8. Telangana - Aloo Barada

Aloo Barada is a simple yet flavourful dry curry where crumbled boiled potatoes are cooked with onions, turmeric, and green chillies. Garnished with fresh coriander, it is typically served with chapati or rice.

9. Karnataka - Batata Palya

Batata Palya is a mildly spiced potato preparation seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and grated coconut. It is a staple side dish in Karnataka festive meals and daily thalis.

10. Kerala - Urulakizhangu Mezhukkupuratti

In this rustic Kerala dish, thinly sliced potatoes are stir-fried with shallots, curry leaves, and crushed red chillies in coconut oil. The result is a dry, flavour-packed delicacy.

11. Tamil Nadu - Madurai Potato Pottalam

Madurai Potato Pottalam is a spicy potato fry served in banana leaf parcels, which enhances its aroma. Popular in Madurai's street food scene, the potatoes have a distinctive masala coating.





Also Read: 5 Genius Ways To Boil Potatoes Perfectly

Potato Dishes From East & Northeast India

Potato Dishes From East & Northeast India. Photo Credit: iStock

12. Arunachal Pradesh - Aloo Pitika

Aloo Pitika is a simple side dish where boiled potatoes are mashed with mustard oil, chopped onions, and green chillies. Served with rice, it offers a rustic, earthy flavour.

13. Assam - Aloo Pitika

The Assamese version of Aloo Pitika follows a similar style but may include roasted green chillies or coriander leaves for added aroma. It is a homely staple in Assamese meals.

14. Bihar - Aloo Chokha

Aloo Chokha is made by mashing roasted or boiled potatoes with mustard oil, onions, garlic, and green chillies. It has a smoky, pungent flavour and is most famously paired with litti.

15. Jharkhand - Aloo Sabzi with Dhuska

A popular food combo in Jharkhand consists of mildly spiced potato curry with dhuska, a deep-fried rice-lentil pancake. This pairing is popular at festivals and street food stalls alike.

16. Meghalaya - Aloo Muri

Aloo Muri is a snack of puffed rice mixed with boiled potatoes, onions, green chillies, and mustard oil. It is crunchy, light, and satisfying. The street-style version is especially famous.

17. Manipur - Aloo Kangmet

In Aloo Kangmet, boiled potatoes are mashed with roasted red chillies, salt, and sometimes fermented fish for a distinctive tang. It is served with steamed rice in traditional meals.

18. Mizoram - Mizo-Style Aloo Chop

These are spiced potato patties coated in batter and deep-fried until crisp. They are a popular tea-time snack across Mizoram.

19. Nagaland - Naga-Style Potato and Egg Curry

This hearty curry combines potatoes and boiled eggs simmered in a spiced tomato-onion gravy. It can be enjoyed with rice as part of everyday meals.

20. Odisha - Odia Aloo Bhaja

Aloo Bhaja is a simple preparation where potato slices are shallow-fried with mustard seeds, turmeric, and green chillies. It is a staple accompaniment in Odia thalis.

21. Sikkim - Darjeeling Aloo Dum

Darjeeling Aloo Dum is a spicy red curry made with potatoes cooked in ginger, garlic, and Kashmiri red chilli powder. As a street food, it is often relished with puris.

22. Tripura - Potato Mosdeng

Potato Mosdeng is a mashed potato chutney made with roasted dry red chillies, onions, and mustard oil. It can be savoured with rice as part of traditional Tripuri meals.

23. West Bengal - Aloo Posto

Aloo Posto features potatoes cooked with a paste of poppy seeds, green chillies, and mustard oil. The nutty, aromatic dish is a beloved classic in Bengali cuisine.

24. Chhattisgarh - Munga Aloo Ki Sabji

In this Chhattisgarhi dish, potatoes and drumsticks are simmered in a lightly spiced tomato-onion gravy. It is typically served with steamed rice or roti.





Also Read: 10 Crispy Potato Snacks You Can Make In An Air Fryer

Potato Dishes From West And Central India

Potato Dishes From West And Central India. Photo Credit: iStock

25. Goa - Batata Bhaji

Goan-style Batata Bhaji is a mildly spiced potato stir-fry with onions, turmeric, and green chillies. It is often eaten as a breakfast accompaniment with poori.

26. Gujarat - Batata Nu Shaak

Batata Nu Shaak is a dry or semi-dry potato curry seasoned with sesame seeds, curry leaves, and a sweet-sour spice mix. It pairs well with thepla, puri, or roti.

27. Maharashtra - Batata Vada

Batata Vada consists of spiced mashed potato balls dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried. Served hot with chutneys or inside pav, it is a street food icon of Maharashtra.

28. Madhya Pradesh - Bhopali Khopra Patties

These delicate patties are made from mashed potatoes stuffed with a sweet-savoury coconut filling flavoured with raisins, cashews, and mild spices. They can be enjoyed as a street food as well as a celebratory food.

How many of these Indian potato dishes have you tasted so far? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy Independence Day 2025!