Boost Immunity With This Zesty Masala Nimbu Drink, Recipe Inside

Immunity could be strengthened with a host of superfoods

Highlights Immunity is built with time

Immunity can be bolstered with natural foods too

Lemon is loaded with vitamin C

The season change calls for some dietary amends, and who knows us better than us. Each time there's a slightest nip in the air, our parents start chasing us with a glass of hot kadha or a cup of warm soup. Our immunity tends to take a dip during this phase and instance like cold, cough and flu become increasingly common. And if there's anything that we have treasured the most this year- it has to be our immunity. Immunity is nothing but our body's resistance to infections; it is not built in a day, but according to experts you can make your diet immunity-friendly with addition of a few superfoods.





(Also Read: COVID-19: 5 Diet Tips For Boosting Immunity)





Lemon, black pepper, cumin seeds are known to be very effective in combating seasonal infections. All of them are replete with antioxidants that help fight free radical activity. Free radical activity cause premature ageing of cells and also takes a toll on immunity. Lemon is especially loaded with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. Black pepper is also enriched with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.





(Also Read: Try This Desi Tomato-Orange Juice To Boost Immunity)

Lemon is loaded with vitamin C







This masala nimbu drink combines the goodness of all three and more. It is not only refreshing and yummy but also an ideal drink for these tricky times. Make sure you do not use cold water to make the drink or you may catch a chill. In fact, it would be a good idea to use lukewarm water. Here's how you can make the drink at home.





How To Make Masala Nimbu Drink For Immunity:





Promoted

Ingredients:





2 Glasses of water

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp rock salt

1 tbsp powdered sugar

6 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup soda water

Method:

1. Put coriander powder, cumin powder, black salt, chaat masala, powdered sugar, black pepper and lemon juice in a big glass or a mason jar.

2. Now add water to the glass or mason jar.

3. Stir well until everything is mixed.

Serve with a garnish of mint leaves. Try this drink and let us know how you like it in the comments below. You can add or eliminate ingredients as per your choice.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



