Bride-To-Be Priyanka Chopra's Parisian 'Shadi Ka Ladoos' Come In Multiple Colours! (See Pics)

Priyanka Chopra is the happiest bride-to-be we ever laid eyes on and we're sure all her fans from around the world will agree with us! The 36-year-old Bollywood actor is all set to tie the knot with singer songwriter, Nick Jonas, and although the couple hasn't yet revealed any details about the wedding, including the wedding date, there are rumours that much-awaited event will take place on the weekend after Thanksgiving, which is between November 31st and December 2nd, 2018. So, if reports are to be believed, the couple are just 10 days shy of becoming man and wife and the excitement for D-day sure seems to be catching up with the two of them. Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in Delhi to shoot for 'The Sky Is Pink', took a quick trip to Paris and got the time to send home some gifts for her co-stars and crew members here.





Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of a huge box of colourful macarons sent to him, all the way from Paris. Another 'The Sky Is Pink' crew member, Eka Lakhani, also shared pictures of the beautiful desserts on her Instagram stories. Lakhani, who is a costume designer, gave a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra for the fancy 'shadi ke ladoos' from French luxury dessert brand, Maison Laudree. This is the same brand that was rumoured to be serving guests with desserts at the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Lakhani, who seemed pretty happy to have received the macarons from all the way across the world, said on Instagram, "When shadi ki ladoos come straight from Paris to Chandni Chowk. Thank you PC!"

Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, rued the efforts made by Priyanka Chopra to treat her fellow crew members, saying that the macarons were like a test! Well, all we can think about is how amazing and inviting these macarons look. We can only imagine how heavenly they must taste. One thing is for sure - Priyanka Chopra is not making any efforts to hide her happiness about her impending wedding, which will reportedly be a multi-day affair. A report by Harper's Bazaar said that the Quantico star is chosen Jodhpur's luxurious Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace as the venue of the wedding. We wonder if these macarons will make an appearance on the wedding menu as well. We just can't wait for the wedding celebrations to begin!







