Watch: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Shares Video Of Worms In Her 5-Star Meal

Meera Chopra found maggots in her food ordered at Doubletree, Hilton in Ahemadabad

Highlights Bollywood actor Meera Chopra's video tweet is now viral

Chopra said that she found live maggots in her five-star meal

Chopra said that she had been falling sick ever since she checked-in

Five-star hotels are expected to comply with high standards of services and, therefore, more trusted in terms of quality of experiences, as compared with other hotels. This is why customers pay extra to stay at these hotels. But Bollywood actor Meera Chopra had quite the opposite experience while dining at a five-star recently. The actor, who will be seen in the movie 'Section 375' with Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, shared her nightmarish experience at an Ahmedabad hotel, where she found live maggots in her plate of food. The 36-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to share the video of what looked like 'live worms' crawling around the food.





Meera Chopra claimed that the video was of her food ordered through room service at DoubleTree by Hilton in Gujarat. An aggrieved Chopra also asked the Food Safety And Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to intervene in her tweet that read, "Staying in @DoubleTree ordered food and got worm in it. @fssaiindia plz have a look. We r paying a bomb to stay in dese places and dey serve us worms in my food. I want some immediate action to be taken on this. Guys lets make this trend and people know!!" (sic)





Also Read: After Rahul Bose's Banana Shocker, Another 5-Star Customer Charged 1700 For 2 Boiled Eggs

Take a look at Meera Chopra's tweet:





Staying in @DoubleTree ordered food and got worm in it. @fssaiindia plz have a look. We r paying a bomb to stay in dese places and dey serve us worms in my food. I want some immediate action to be taken on this. Guys lets make this trend and people know!! pic.twitter.com/hGTY6D9ck2



— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 23, 2019

Meera Chopra, who is Priyanka Chopra's cousin, revealed in the video that she was staying at the hotel for a week now and she claimed that she had been falling unwell. "Now I see the reason", she said, urging her followers on Twitter to help her bring it to the attention of a lot of people. The FSSAI has since responded to Chopra's tweet saying, "The concern has been raised with our Regulatory Compliance Division. Please allow us some time." The hotel has not issued a statement about Meera Chopra's claims of contamination in their food, at the time of writing this article.





Recently, another 5-star had been criticised by Bollywood actor Rahul Bose for over-charging for a pair of bananas. The actor had shared a video of his measly order and the exorbitant bill that it came with on Twitter, and the video had gone viral, prompting the authorities to take action against the hotel.







