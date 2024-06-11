Picture this: you and your friends have made an impromptu plan to hang out at a cafe with nice decor and great food... but everyone's on a budget. You want a place that is not just affordable but also offers a delightful culinary experience. Thankfully, our Pink City - Jaipur - is not just about the stunning palaces and majestic forts. It is also a food lover's paradise that is loaded with vibrant restaurants and cafes that won't break the bank. Are you someone who is looking for some budget-friendly options in Jaipur? Then you have landed on the right page! We have rounded up a list of the top 10 budget-friendly restaurants in Jaipur that will give you an amazing culinary experience... without digging a hole in your pocket.





Here Are The Top 10 Budget-Friendly Restaurants and Cafes In Jaipur

1. Rustic By OTH, C Scheme

Are you looking for a serene escape amidst Jaipur's bustling life? Then Rustic By OTH is the place to be. This charming cafe is nestled in the city's upscale C Scheme area and offers a countryside vibe with its wooden furniture and earthy decor. The menu is a delightful combination of Indian, Chinese, and continental dishes. A must-try at Rustic is Jodhpuri Kurkure Kebab, crispy chicken wings in hot garlic sauce, Bohri keema with Malabar parotta, and Nutella cold cheesecake. Whether you are in the mood for a hearty breakfast or a delectable dinner, Rustic is the perfect place that will offer you quality food and experience.

Where: G-3, Ground Floor, AURUM, Tilak Marg, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 2000

2. Jashn, Vidhyadhar Nagar

A cafe with great ambience and lip-smacking food, Jashn promises a memorable time without digging a hole in your pocket. The decor is simple yet inviting, and the food options range from street food to Chinese. When at Jashn, don't forget to try their Cheese Corn garlic bread, Nachos bhel, and Peri Peri Achari grilled sandwich, which will leave you asking for more. Enjoy your time in this cosy little cafe with delectable food and an amazing vibe... all while being on a budget!





Where: A-16, Sikar Road, Shiv Park, Ambabari, Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 500

3. Laxmi Misthan Bhandar (LMB)

One of the most renowned names in Jaipur, Laxmi Misthan Bhandar, also known as LMB, has been serving delicious Rajasthani sweets and snacks for several years now. The best part about this restaurant is that it is budget-friendly, so you will eat more and spend less! Located in the heart of the Pink City, Laxmi Misthan Bhandar is the perfect place if you are craving street food or a hearty meal. Their Rajasthani Thali and wide range of kachoris are crowd favourites, so make sure not to miss them!





Where: No. 98, 99, Johari Bazar Road, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 600

4. Rasakund, C Scheme

Craving some delicious vegetarian South Indian dishes on a budget? Then look no further and head straight to Rasakund. This delightful restaurant is a paradise for veg lovers and offers a wide range of dishes - from Benne masala dosa to filter coffee. The prices are pocket-friendly, so you can try a number of dishes without worrying about the bill. Plus, it has a quaint atmosphere so you will feel at home every time you go there. Whether you are planning a casual outing or a special occasion, Rasakund will not disappoint you!





Where: B-68, Amrapali Marg, Vaishali Marg, Nemi Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 950

5. The Garden Leaf, Malviya Nagar

Based in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar, The Garden Leaf is a haven for people wanting a variety of cuisines on a budget. Whether you are in the mood for Italian, Mexican or simply North Indian food, The Garden Leaf has it all. Try not to miss their special offerings - Biryani Cigar, Masala Garlic Bread, Mexican Cobb, Garlicky Mushroom Pizza, Indonesian Fried Rice and Tea-Ra-Misu - to make your visit memorable. The Garden Leaf is an ideal spot for a leisurely brunch or a fun dinner!





Where: Rooftop, V Tower, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Kalyan Colony, D-Block, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 1000

6. K-Bap Korean Cafe, Vaishali Nagar

Ever wondered what authentic Korean cuisine tastes like? Then K-Bap Korean Cafe in Vaishali Nagar is your gateway to Korea right in the Pink City! With its minimalist and elegant ambience, this pretty cafe reflects the simplicity of Korean culture. From classic dishes like Bibimbap, Kimchi, and Tteokbokki to a wide range of lemonades and lattes, K-Bap will take you on a delightful culinary journey, whether you are a Korean food lover or just passionate about different flavours. Immerse yourself in the rich, bold tastes of Korea without having to leave the city!





Where: A92, Prince Road, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 1000





7. Anokhi Cafe

Looking for a chic spot with good vibes and great food? Then head straight to Anokhi Cafe. This quaint little spot is located adjacent to the Anokhi shop and offers healthy, tasty food on a budget. Their menu is predominantly organic and vegetarian, featuring a wide range of salads, sandwiches, and pastries. Make sure to try their Organic Coffee, Carrot Cake, Salads, Hummus, Juices, and Cheese Cake to take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. The fresh ingredients and creative dishes make it a popular choice among health-conscious foodies on a budget.





Where: 2nd Floor, KK Square, Prithviraj Road, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 550

8. Tamasha, Vaishali Nagar

If you are in the mood for a fun and lively dining experience, then Tamasha in Vaishali Nagar has got you covered. This trendy spot offers vibrant decor with upbeat music and delectable food, making it a perfect venue for a night out with friends. The menu offers several Mexican and Italian options to choose from, and you can pair them with their special beverages (our favourite being Matcha Mint shake). Don't miss their Pahadganj Masala Chaap tacos, as they will leave you asking for more. If you are on a budget and want a fun time with friends, then Tamasha will keep you coming back for more.





Where: Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 1000

9. Tapri Central

A beloved spot for locals in Jaipur, Tapri Central in C Scheme offers a quintessentially Indian experience. This quaint little cafe boasts a rooftop seating area with a stunning view of the Pink City. The menu is a delightful mix of Indian street food and fusion dishes, all accompanied by a variety of teas. When at Tapri, don't miss their sauteed mushrooms, khakhra pizza, hibiscus tea, and cheese corn shots. You'll keep coming back for them!





Where: Rooftop B4-E, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 950

10. Cayo Kitchen and Bar

If you are a fan of chic and modern dining experiences without breaking the bank, then Cayo Kitchen and Bar should be your go-to! This restaurant has an open seating area with sleek and stylish interiors that are perfect if ambience is on your list of demands. Cayo's menu boasts a combination of fusion dishes but also your favourite comfort foods like Punjabi flame Tandoori Tikka, Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken, and Paneer Lababdar. From tasty mocktails to lip-smacking food, Cayo Kitchen and Bar is an ideal spot for your last-minute dinners and date nights... all on a reasonable budget!





Where: 4, Gopalpura Bypass Road, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Ranisati Nagar, Jaipur





Price For Two: ₹ 1300





