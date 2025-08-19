When dining out, many people end up ordering more than they can finish. The result is half-eaten food left on the table, usually ending up in the trash. To tackle this, a South Indian restaurant in Pune has introduced an extra Rs 20 charge for customers who waste food. The initiative aims to encourage patrons to order responsibly, respect the food and the staff who prepare it, and reduce wastage. An X user (@rons1212) shared a picture of the restaurant's handwritten menu, showing the additional charge "for wasting food" clearly mentioned at the bottom.





In the caption, the X user wrote, "A hotel in Pune is charging Rs 20 extra if you waste food. Every restaurant should do the same, weddings and functions should start charging fines too!"

See the post here:







The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. Many welcomed the move to prevent food wastage, while some argued that it could be unfair to force customers to finish meals they do not like.





"Good step. There should be a penalty on food wastage," one X user commented. Another wrote, "Durvankur was the first restaurant that had the price difference based on food wastage. Rs 20 discount if the plates were clean. Good to see others adopting this practice."





An X user added, "There used to be an all-you-can-eat fancy buffet, but you pay for all the food left on your plate at the end of the meal."





Critics also weighed in. One user asked, "What if the food is not edible or does not suit my taste? I would not know beforehand. Can I charge them twenty rupees for failing to satisfy my requirement? Not supporting food wastage but opposed to nonsensical policies."





Responding, the original poster said, "These people are known for the quality and authentic taste of the food they serve. I see this as their confidence in their quality. Particular to this outlet."

What is your opinion on this restaurant's policy of charging extra if patrons waste food? Share your thoughts in the comments below.