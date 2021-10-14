If there's one food brand that has managed to keep itself abreast with today's news and pop culture, it has to be Amul Butter. From topical cartoons about the Trump administration to the return of Air India to Tata, Amul has managed to portray butter in the light of all these newsworthy situations! In their latest creative, they have managed to share their take on the viral OTT show Squid Games as well. If you don't know what it is, Squid Games is a Korean Drama that portrays a world where people who are in debt are selected to participate in a series of children's games. The winner of these games shall win millions of Won (the currency of South Korea) that will help them clear their debt. Sounds like a dream, right?











This Korean television show has managed to take the world by storm. If you are as foodie as we are, a quick scroll through your social media feed will show at least every third post a recipe on how to recreate Dalgona candy from this show. Dalgona coffee is passe, as the Dalgona candy became famous all thanks to this show. Amul published a cartoon that is inspired by the use of this Dalgona candy in the show. They recreated the game that the protagonist played where he was supposed to etch out the shape of an umbrella from the Dalgona candy. In Amul' cartoon, the Dalgona candy has been replaced by none other than a slice of bread that is full of butter, with the shape of an umbrella. Here's what it looks like:











The cartoon played with words by changing "It's quite nice" to "Itsquide nice" cleverly referring to the name of the show Squid Games. Looking at this image makes us wonder if Squid Games were played in India, what would be the Indian version of Dalgona candy? Would it be bread butter? Or something else? Tell us what you think in the comments section!





