Once upon a time, every Indian home had a charpoy full of papads drying in the sun. However, with changing lifestyles, the art of making papads at home is fading, and store-bought versions have taken over. Despite this, papads remain a beloved crunchy accompaniment that can transform a simple meal or serve as a quick snack. Each region in India has its unique variety—South Indian rice papads, Rajasthan's gram flour (besan) papads, or the Punjabi urad dal papads. Today, innovative flavours such as yam, tapioca, and jackfruit are also emerging. Roasted papads topped with tomato, onion, and chaat masala make for a common cocktail snack, and papads have even found their way into dishes like papad ki sabzi.





But while papads may seem like a low-calorie, guilt-free indulgence, their actual health quotient tells a different story.





Is Papad Healthy To Eat? Check Its Nutritional Profile:

A single papad (approximately 13 grams) contains:

Calories : 35-40 kcal

: 35-40 kcal Protein : 3.3 gm

: 3.3 gm Fat : 0.42 gm

: 0.42 gm Carbohydrates : 7.8 gm

: 7.8 gm Sodium: 226 mg

While consuming one to two pieces in moderation is fine, papads should not replace whole grains in daily meals. Two papads provide almost the same calories as a chapati, making them a poor substitute.

The Hidden Health Risks Of Eating Papad:

1. High Sodium Content

Factory-made papads often contain high amounts of salt and sodium-based preservatives, such as sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate (commonly called “papad khar”). Excess sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, kidney diseases, and heart ailments. A study has confirmed that processed foods with high sodium content pose long-term health risks, especially for individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

2. Acrylamide: A Hidden Danger in Fried and Roasted Papads

A significant concern with papads is acrylamide formation, which occurs when foods containing asparagine (an amino acid) and sugars are heated above 120°C. Research has shown that frying and roasting foods high in carbohydrates, such as papads, can generate acrylamide, a known neurotoxin and carcinogen. Studies suggest that acrylamide exposure may increase the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the breakdown of fats in fried papads can lead to rancidity, contributing to anxiety and mood swings.





Interestingly, microwave roasting produces lower acrylamide levels compared to flame roasting or frying, making it a healthier cooking option.





3. Preservatives and Artificial Additives

Many store-bought papads contain artificial flavours and preservatives that can disrupt digestion and cause acidity. Sodium salts like “Saji” (sodium carbonate) are commonly used to enhance taste but can contribute to excessive sodium intake.

Conclusion: Moderation is Key

While papads add variety and a delightful crunch to meals, they should be consumed in moderation. Handmade papads, prepared in small batches with minimal additives, are a healthier alternative. Opting for roasted or microwave-cooked versions instead of fried ones can help reduce acrylamide exposure. However, papads should never replace balanced, whole-grain meals.





By making informed choices, we can continue enjoying this beloved snack while minimizing potential health risks.