Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India with great fervour and devotion. This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and is observed every year on the 'Shukla Paksha Purnima' of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6, 2023. On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early, take bath and worship Lord Hanuman. Some people also organise recitations of Sunderkand in their homes and temples.





When Is Hanuman Jayanti 2023:

According to Udayatithi, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6, 2023. The full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month starts on April 5, 2023, Wednesday, from 09:19 am and ends on April 6, 2023, Thursday, till 10:04 AM.

Celebrations on Hanuman Jayanti:

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, some devotees observe fasts and offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman. They also offer fruits and sweets as bhog or prasad. Laddoos are very dear to Lord Hanuman, so they are given importance to Prasad. Apart from ladoos, many other dishes can be offered as bhog, and we have listed some special recipes below.





Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Recipes That You Can Prepare for Bhog:

Churma Ladoo: Churma Ladoo is a traditional Rajasthani sweet prepared with ghee, flour, nutmeg, and jaggery. It is a perfect recipe for Prasad. Click here for the recipe.





Meethi Boondi: Meethi Boondi is a common bhog item that can be easily made at home with besan, food colours, and sugar syrup. Click here for the recipe.

Kesari Halwa: Kesari Halwa is a popular Indian dessert made with semolina, saffron, nuts, and ghee. It can be made in under 30 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





Boondi Ladoo: Boondi Ladoo is a delicious and easy-to-make sweet. To make this sweet, you need to prepare a batter with besan and make boondis with the help of a sieve. These boondis are then coated with sugar syrup and given a round shape. Click here for the recipe.