One always relates meethi boondi to 'Prasad'. Even though we can't wait to throw a handful of it into our mouth for its sweet and juicy flavours, we never really thought of it as a dessert option. The bright red boondi remains strictly as temple prasad in our minds, no matter how much we love it. To change this perception, here we have a recipe of meethi boondi that you can easily make at home, that too in different colours - red, green and yellow!





The recipe video was posted by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel, and she makes the entire procedure looks quite simple. All you need is some besan to make boondis, some edible food colours, and sugar for syrup. However, you can even make the sugar syrup more flavourful by adding ghee and cardamom powder.





Boondi can be used to make both sweet and savoury dishes.





Step-By-Step Recipe Of Homemade Meethi Boondi:

Take a cup of besan on a bowl, add in a pinch of baking soda and 3/4 cup water. Combine and whisk to make smooth batter. Divide the batter into three parts. In one part, add green food colour and on another add red food colour, leave the third one as is. Let the batter rest for 10-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make sugar syrup with one cup sugar. Now heat oil for frying. Take a wide perforated sieve and pass the batter through it into to boiling oil. Take out the boondis from the pan on to a paper towel. In the boiling sugar syrup, add some ghee, cardamom powder and lemon juice. Now add the boondis to the sugar syrup and let them cook for 5 minutes, covered. Cool down and serve.





Serve as is or pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can even make your own dessert with it - like a sundae or a pudding.





Watch the complete recipe of meethi boondi here:





