Navratri is just around the corner and we can't hold our excitement. In India, we have four Navratris throughout the year; however Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri are celebrated extensively. During this time, we mark Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on 13th April, 2021 and will conclude on 21st April, 2021. One of the most significant festivals for the Hindus, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars in the course of nine days. Devotees also fast for the whole day and break their fast with light, sattvik meal. Speaking about sattvik meal, the first dish that comes in our mind is sabudana kheer. Due to its rich carb content, sabudana helps you get instant energy- making it one of the most popular choices for all.

Sabudana kheer is basically a traditional kheer where rice or sevaiyan is replaced with sabudana. Rest of the procedure for making this kheer is almost the same. We found you a recipe that will help you make you this classic dessert in no time. But before jumping into the recipe, let's find out what all we need to make a classic sabudana kheer:

Navratri 2021: How To Make Sabudana Kheer | Sabudana Kheer Recipe:

To start with, soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes, then boil it in water until soft. Now add milk, sugar, cardamom and let it thicken. Finally garnish with dry fruits and serve.

If you are planning to make sabudana kheer for your Navratri fast, here we have the detailed recipe (with quantity for you. Click here recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-sabudana-kheer-219726

Happy Navratri 2021, everyone!