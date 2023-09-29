Our mornings often kick off with the hustle and bustle of breakfast preparations, leaving little room to contemplate our midday meal. Yet, lunch holds a crucial place in our daily sustenance. While breakfast and dinner may take the spotlight, we mustn't underestimate the importance of a satisfying lunch. Many of us prefer a lighter midday meal, gravitating towards options like dal, rice, and pulao. Rice, in particular, holds a special position in the Indian thali, offering a canvas for various culinary creations enriched with spices and vegetables. Among the one-pot comfort meals, dishes like Gobi Pulao, Matar Pulao, and Mix Veg Pulao shine as perfect lunch options. In this collection, we introduce you to Chana Palak Rice, a dish that beautifully marries taste and health.





Chana Palak Rice is incredibly simple to prepare, offering the nutritional benefits of both its key ingredients. Spinach, known for its iron-rich content, combats anaemia and fortifies muscles and bones. This leafy green also promotes healthy digestion. Chickpeas, or gram, are protein powerhouses that keep hunger at bay, aiding in portion control and weight management. Can you imagine the advantages of combining these two nutritional powerhouses in one dish? In this recipe, rice is cooked alongside boiled chickpeas and spinach puree, infused with aromatic whole spices to create a culinary masterpiece. This dish even comes to the rescue on those days when you're not in the mood to whip up an elaborate meal. It's an ideal choice for a leisurely family lunch on the weekends. So, without further ado, let's delve into the recipe for Chana Palak Rice:

How to Prepare Chana Spinach Rice | Chana Palak Rice







Begin by boiling the chickpeas. Meanwhile, blanch the spinach and blend it into a smooth puree.





Heat oil in a deep pan and add cumin seeds, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves. Once they sizzle, add chopped onions and sauté until they turn pink.





Stir in ginger-garlic paste and fry for a few seconds. Then, add the spinach puree and continue to cook for a while.





Introduce the boiled chickpeas to the mix.





Season with salt, coriander powder, and garam masala, stirring well. Add soaked rice and ensure it's thoroughly combined with the other ingredients.





Pour in three cups of water, add a dash of lemon juice, and give it a final stir. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.





And there you have it, a steaming pot of Chana Palak Rice ready to delight your taste buds. This recipe offers the perfect blend of flavours and nourishment, making it an excellent choice for a fulfilling lunch that keeps you energised throughout the day.











Give Chana Palak Rice a try and experience the delightful combination of taste and health on your plate.