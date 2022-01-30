Bhel is a popular street food in many parts of the country, especially Maharashtra. A dynamic snack, people enjoy it on the go. But throw it into the hands of fashion designer and fitness enthusiast Masaba Gupta and she will make it healthy and, of course, spicy. In a detailed post on her Instagram account, she has shared how exactly it is done. “When you feel like bhel but wanna make it super healthy,” Masaba begins her post and then dishes out exactly what quantity of what you need to throw into the mix to get that rich flavour and fulfilling experience.





She says it's her 10-minute gluten-free winter snack. The post accompanies a video that is just as enchanting as the recipe. But first, a look at the ingredients:





1. Ponkh (Hurda). Fresh, tiny and green jowar grains that are harvested during a brief period in winters (December-February). The crunchy and juicy grains are very popular in Gujarat and Maharashtra.





2. Sliced onions and cucumber. Both provide flavour and enrich the taste. They are rich in antioxidants, promote hydration, weight loss and reduce blood sugar levels.





3.Lemon juice. It helps in digestion and prevents kidney stones. It is also helpful in cleaning the skin.





4.Imli chutney and chaat masala. Imli (tamarind) helps keep the heart healthy, promotes weight loss.

5.Pomegranate. This fruit has multiple health benefits like cancer prevention and Alzheimer's disease protection. It also helps fight arthritis and heart diseases.





As per Masaba, for that “extra zing”, you can add some green chutney or a touch of mustard oil. Throw in some low-fat nachni sev for dressing on top and your Masaba-style winter snack is ready.





Check her post here:





According to Masaba, the health benefits of this multi-ingredient recipe are -





1.This bhel is now rich in zinc, magnesium and vitamin B.





2. It will help the body fight oxidative stress and prevent cancer, acne.





3. Having minerals makes it improve blood circulation; great for people with anaemia 4. Good for Pitta types as it reduces inflammation and body heat.





Will you try this recipe for healthy snacking?