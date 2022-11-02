Masaba Gupta rang in her 33rd birthday on November 2, 2022. Wishes poured in for her from family, friends and colleagues from the industry. While the actress-cum-fashion designer always follows a healthy diet and maintains a strict fitness regime, she let her hair down on her special day to indulge in what she truly enjoys. Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday with a small gathering of close friends, as well as four delicious birthday cakes! In a video shared by popular chef Pooja Dhingra, we could see glimpses of the birthday party that was filled with balloons, cakes, and foodie fun. Take a look:

(Also Read: Masaba Gupta Is On A Food Spree In Italy And We Are Almost Jealous)

In the video, we could see Masaba Gupta blowing the candles on four wholesome cakes. Two cakes were strawberry-flavoured and made by none other than Pooja Dhingra herself. While one had a creamy base, the other was made by piling up different-sized doughnuts on top of each other. "First strawberry cakes of the season are always for Masaba Gupta's birthday," read the story by Pooja Dhingra. Take a look:

Masaba Gupta's birthday cakes.

The other two cakes for Masaba Gupta's birthday looked equally delicious and tempting. One seemed to be a chocolate mousse cake with plenty of cocoa powder dusting. The other was a brightly coloured pink cake with popcorn decorated on top. Masaba Gupta's friend Gaurav Kapoor also shared a picture on his stories. Take a look:

This is not the only foodie indulgence we have seen in the recent past. Previously, the ace designer had revealed on Instagram that she is following a diet recovery plan to detox herself post-Diwali. She revealed in detail her exact food and drink schedule much to her followers' delight. Click here to read more about this story.