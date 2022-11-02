Masaba Gupta rang in her 33rd birthday on November 2, 2022. Wishes poured in for her from family, friends and colleagues from the industry. While the actress-cum-fashion designer always follows a healthy diet and maintains a strict fitness regime, she let her hair down on her special day to indulge in what she truly enjoys. Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday with a small gathering of close friends, as well as four delicious birthday cakes! In a video shared by popular chef Pooja Dhingra, we could see glimpses of the birthday party that was filled with balloons, cakes, and foodie fun. Take a look:
In the video, we could see Masaba Gupta blowing the candles on four wholesome cakes. Two cakes were strawberry-flavoured and made by none other than Pooja Dhingra herself. While one had a creamy base, the other was made by piling up different-sized doughnuts on top of each other. "First strawberry cakes of the season are always for Masaba Gupta's birthday," read the story by Pooja Dhingra. Take a look:
The other two cakes for Masaba Gupta's birthday looked equally delicious and tempting. One seemed to be a chocolate mousse cake with plenty of cocoa powder dusting. The other was a brightly coloured pink cake with popcorn decorated on top. Masaba Gupta's friend Gaurav Kapoor also shared a picture on his stories. Take a look:
This is not the only foodie indulgence we have seen in the recent past. Previously, the ace designer had revealed on Instagram that she is following a diet recovery plan to detox herself post-Diwali. She revealed in detail her exact food and drink schedule much to her followers' delight. Click here to read more about this story.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.