There is no question about the fact that Masaba Gupta loves her food. Her fan following of 1.7 million is well-versed in her love for food - there is an entire highlight on her Instagram profile dedicated to it. While she juggles life between being a fashion designer, an entrepreneur and an actor - she always takes time out to enjoy the food she truly desires. On Tuesday night, Masaba Gupta took a break from her otherwise healthy diet plan to enjoy an indulgent meal combination. Wondering what it was? None other than a burger with French fries on the side. Take a look:

In the click, we could see a wholesome burger with lots of veggies, cheese and sauces inside it. On the side, Masaba Gupta enjoyed fries with ketchup. This classic meal combination was a hit with the fashion expert, as she enjoyed every last bite of it. "I'm unhinged," she wrote in the caption of her story and we could surely relate!

This is not the only time Masaba Gupta has let us into her diet plan. We have seen several glimpses of her food diaries in the past as well. As per her recent post, Masaba Gupta will start a new 'transformation' series wherein she will let us into her fitness routine and healthy diet plan. "I'm going to be starting a 'Transformation series' with everything from the food I eat, the workouts, the mental training stuff right here," she wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, she had also uploaded a post showing all that she eats in a day. Take a look:

"Consistency - for Girls who like their Khaana but gotta stay curvy and lean," she wrote in the post which has received over thirty thousand likes. We can't wait to see what she devours next! What did you think of the food posts by Masaba Gupta? Tell us in the comments.