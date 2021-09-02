The rains have hit our cities again, and you know what tastes best in this changing weather? Of course, it has to be delicious and hot snacks! Whether you make pakodas, kachoris or even samosas, all these things with a hot cup of chai make our surroundings turn even more blissful. After all, the cold weather always calls for something hot and spicy to have. But this time, if you want to change your regular snacks into something new, fun to make and cheesy, then you have to try the cheesy rava cutlets! These melt in mouth pan-fried cutlets are filled with cheesy goodness that will make you lick your fingers!





While searching for some quick snacks to make, we came across this recipe by food vlogger 'Cook With Parul.' In this easy and yummy recipe, she cooks these delicious cutlets with everyday home ingredients. You can pair these cutlets with spicy chutney or a garlic dip for maximum indulgence.

Here Is The Recipe For Cheesy Rava Cutlets | Cheesy Rava Cutlets Recipe

First, take a pan and add some water to it, bring it to a boil. Lower the flame and add sooji to this water. Mix it slowly. Once it turns into a dough, add onion, pepper, oregano, red chilli flakes, mashed boil potatoes and salt according to taste. Combine all these together. Now add cheese, chopped coriander, rice flour. Mix to form a soft dough.





Rest this dough in the freezer for half an hour. After that, take it out and cut it in circles. Pan fry these on medium to high flame till crispy and golden brown. Once done, serve it with a yummy dip!

Watch the full recipe of Cheesy Rava Cutlets here:

















Make these delicious cutlets, and let us know how you liked the taste of them.



