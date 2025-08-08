Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival celebrated with deep devotion across India. While the entire country marks the occasion with enthusiasm, the spirit in Mathura and Vrindavan - believed to be associated with the birth and childhood of Lord Krishna - is unlike anywhere else. Also known as Gokul Ashtami, this day is observed as the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Many devotees fast on this day, with the belief that it fulfils wishes and brings peace. Temples are adorned with colourful decorations and the air is filled with devotional kirtans and bhajans.

Janmashtami 2025 Date And Timings

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Janmashtami is observed every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapada. This year, the festival falls on 16 August 2025.





Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:49 PM on 15 August 2025





Ashtami Tithi Ends: 09:34 PM on 16 August 2025





Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 04:38 AM on 17 August 2025





Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 03:17 AM on 18 August 2025





About Drik Panchang





Drik Panchang is an online Hindu almanac that offers detailed information on festivals, planetary positions, and auspicious timings. It is widely used for determining the right time for rituals, horoscope matching, and important life events.

How Is Janmashtami Celebrated In India?

Janmashtami is celebrated with unmatched joy and fervour. Devotees begin the day with a ritual bath, followed by temple visits or prayers at home. Houses are cleaned and beautifully decorated with lights, flowers, and traditional decor. Small idols of Kanha ji (another name for Krishna) are bathed, dressed in new clothes, and adorned with jewellery. Fasting is also an important part of the day's rituals.





In many households, an elaborate Chhappan Bhog is prepared - an offering of 56 sweet and savoury dishes presented to Lord Krishna. While the menu may vary based on personal or regional preferences, one dish that features in nearly every bhog thali is Makhan Mishri - a nod to Krishna's love for butter and sugar.

Why Do People Fast On Janmashtami? Rituals And Their Meaning

Fasting during Janmashtami is not just a personal offering-it is seen as an act of devotion that purifies the mind and strengthens one's spiritual focus. Many devotees observe nirjal vrat, a full-day fast without food or water, while others follow a phalahar vrat, where they eat only fruits and fasting-friendly dishes. The fast is typically broken at midnight, believed to be the time of Krishna's birth.





In different parts of India, Janmashtami rituals take on their own flavour. In Maharashtra, the Dahi Handi tradition is popular, where groups of young boys form human pyramids to break a pot of curd hung high above the ground-paying homage to Krishna's love for butter. In North India, homes are decorated with swings, miniature cradles, and jhankis (tableaus) depicting episodes from Krishna's life. Across the country, the night is marked with bhajans, aarti, and devotional storytelling sessions.

What To Eat During Janmashtami Fast: Ingredients You Can Use

If you are fasting this Janmashtami, there is still plenty you can cook and eat while keeping the vrat rules in mind. Ingredients used during Janmashtami fasts tend to be sattvik (pure) and light on the stomach, yet nourishing enough to sustain you through the day.





Here is a quick list of ingredients that are commonly allowed:





Fruits such as banana, papaya, apple, pomegranate





Dairy including milk, curd, ghee, white butter, paneer





Vrat flours like buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), water chestnut flour (singhara atta), amaranth (rajgira atta)





Sabudana (sago), commonly used for khichdi, vadas and kheer





Natural sweeteners like mishri, jaggery or honey





Spices such as rock salt (sendha namak), black pepper, cumin, and cardamom





Many of the bhog dishes prepared for Lord Krishna are made using these very ingredients, blending fasting customs with festive cooking. From creamy kheer to dhaniya panjiri, the focus is on simple flavours rooted in tradition.

Bhog Recipes To Make For Janmashtami 2025

Apart from Makhan Mishri, there are several festive recipes that can be prepared at home as part of your Janmashtami celebrations. These traditional dishes are easy to make and perfect for the bhog thali.

Kheer

A staple for most Indian festivals, kheer is a creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, cardamom, saffron, and dry fruits. For a richer version, you may add a spoonful of cream during the final simmer. This classic dessert is always a hit during Janmashtami.





Dhaniya Panjiri

Dhaniya panjiri holds a special place in Krishna Janmashtami bhog. Made using roasted coriander seeds, powdered sugar, and dry fruits, this dish is not only festive but also nourishing. It is commonly offered during fasting.





Besan Ladoo

Soft, aromatic and indulgent, besan ladoos are a festive favourite. Made using roasted gram flour, ghee, sugar, and cardamom, they are both easy to prepare and loved by devotees of all ages.





Mathura Peda

Bring the flavour of Mathura home this Janmashtami with Mathura peda. This traditional sweet is made using milk, ghee, cardamom, and either sugar or bhoora (unrefined sugar). It requires minimal ingredients and offers maximum nostalgia.





Nariyal Barfi

Nariyal barfi or coconut fudge is often prepared for Indian festivals. All you need is desiccated coconut, khoya, ghee, almonds, and pistachios. The result is a rich, dense sweet that is perfect for your bhog platter.





Try these delicious recipes at home on the occasion of Janmashtami 2025 and add a traditional touch to your celebrations.