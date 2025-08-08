Kunafa has become a global sensation and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. This Middle Eastern dessert now has fans everywhere. While regular kunafa tastes divine, why settle for just the classic version when you can elevate it to new heights? Imagine biting into a dessert that combines the crunchiness of kunafa with the softness of cake - wouldn't that be a double bonus? As the weekend is here, why not treat yourself to this indulgent treat? Introducing: Chocolate Kunafa Cake - a unique take on the classic dessert that's sure to become your new obsession.

What Is Kunafa?

Kunafa is a Middle Eastern dessert made with kataifi (shredded phyllo dough), cheese, soaked in sweet syrup. It's crunchy, gooey and utterly addictive. In this recipe, kunafa adds a delightful texture to the rich chocolate cake.

Is Kunafa A Healthy Dessert Option?

Kunafa can be a relatively indulgent dessert option due to its high sugar and calorie content from the sweet syrup, cheese and kataifi. However, it does contain some nutritious ingredients like pistachios and kataifi, which provide fibre and antioxidants. To make kunafa a healthier option, consider using less sugar and opting for lighter cheese fillings. In the context of the chocolate kunafa cake, the addition of dark chocolate with high cocoa content can provide some antioxidant benefits.

What Is Chocolate Kunafa Cake Made Of?

Chocolate kunafa cake is a unique dessert made with layers of moist chocolate cake, crunchy kataifi and rich chocolate ganache. The cake is typically topped with pistachios, adding a delightful crunch and flavour to each bite. The combination of textures and flavours creates a truly irresistible dessert experience.

What Type Of Chocolate Is Best For Making The Ganache For Chocolate Kunafa Cake?

For making the ganache, it's best to use high-quality dark or semi-sweet chocolate with a high cocoa content (at least 60%). This type of chocolate provides a rich flavour and a velvety texture to the ganache. You can also use a combination of milk and dark chocolate.

How To Make Chocolate Kunafa Cake At Home | Kunafa Recipe

The recipe for this delectable chocolate kunafa cake was shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram page. Here's how you can make it at home:

1. Prepare The Ganache

Combine dark and milk chocolate chunks in a large bowl, then pour in hot milk. Quickly whisk until the chocolate is fully melted and the mixture is smooth and silky.

2. Prepare The Kataifi

In a pan, melt a dollop of butter, then add kataifi and mix thoroughly. Stir in powdered sugar and pistachio paste. Mix well until the kataifi is evenly coated with the paste.

3. Assemble

Layer sliced chocolate cake in a large bowl, lightly moistening each layer with water. Then, pipe chocolate ganache over the cake, followed by a layer of kataifi. Spread evenly and repeat the layering process one more time.

4. Garnish & Enjoy

Finally, garnish with pistachios and enjoy the delightful flavours of your chocolate kunafa cake.

Now that you've got the recipe, it's time to get baking and enjoy the sweet taste of chocolate kunafa cake. Happy Baking!