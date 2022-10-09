Sandwiches have always been a favourite go-to fast food option for most of us. It is light, easy to prepare, and can be stuffed with a variety of fillings ranging from cheese and paneer to chicken and loads of vegetables. Besides the filling and spreads, bread is an integral component of a sandwich which gives the food its distinct shape. So, can you imagine a sandwich without bread? We know it sounds pretty impractical but chef Pankaj Bhadouria has made this possible.





Also Read: Quick Recipe: This Aloo Sabji Made In Cooker Can Be A Part Of Your Next Meal





In her recent Instagram post, the chef shared the recipe of a No Bread Potato Sandwich where bread has been replaced with potato in the most unique way. According to Pankaj Bhadouria, you can use the same process to make a pizza base and prepare a gluten-free pizza. "This No Bread Potato Sandwich makes for an excellent tiffin or lunchbox option too," she wrote.







To begin with the recipe, first, arrange the ingredients listed below.





Potatoes - 4





Flour - 2 tbsp





Capsicum





Tomato





Green chillies





Corns





Salt





Black pepper





Oregano





Cheese (Mozzarella and slice)





Follow the below steps to make the no bread potato sandwich.





Step - 1 Grate the potatoes and dunk the thin pieces in cold water.





Step - 2 Drain out the water and press the grated potatoes on a sieve using a spatula.





Step - 3 Transfer the potatoes into a bowl and then sprinkle 2 tbsp of flour and 1/2 tsp of salt on it. Mix everything well to make sure that the potatoes are coated with the flour.





Step - 4 Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan and place the grated potatoes on it. Press the potatoes well and cook for about 7 to 8 minutes.





Step - 5 Flip the potato bread and cook from the other side.





Step - 6 Take a bowl and add chopped capsicum, tomatoes, green chillies, some corn and mozzarella cheese to it. Also sprinkle some salt, black pepper powder, and oregano before mixing everything together.





Step - 7 Put the stuffing over half of the potato bread and then place a cheese slice over it. Sandwich the filling and cook till it gets crisp.





Step - 8 Brush the sandwich with some garlic butter and your no bread potato sandwich is ready.



