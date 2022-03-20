Idli is among one of the most eaten foods in India. This steamed rice cake tastes delicious when served with piping hot sambar and a variety of chutneys. It appeals to a wide range of palates, is a favourite comfort food, and is also considered a gut-friendly staple dish. It can be had for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and you'll never get bored of it. But have you ever considered giving the humble idli an unusual Indo-Chinese twist? If not, take a look at this video by chef Ranveer Brar. He has an intriguing chilli idli (yes, you read that right) recipe.





Also Read: In “Gowaah” For A “Break”, Kartik Aaryan Can't Resist This Natural Summer Cooler





The preparation time for chef Ranveer Brar's chilli idli is around 15 minutes, and the cooking time is 20-25 minutes.





Here are the ingredients:





For fried idli:





2 tablespoon corn starch or arrowroot powder





2 tablespoon refined flour





½ teaspoon vinegar





Salt to taste





Water





4-5 idlis





Oil for frying





To fry the idlis:





2 tablespoon Oil





1 inch ginger - chopped





1 clove garlic - crushed





1 medium onion





1 fresh green chilli - chopped

1½ tablespoon soya sauce





2 tablespoon tomato ketchup





1 tablespoon red chilli sauce





1 medium capsicum - medium diced





Water





½ tablespoon thick corn-starch slurry





For the garnish:





Spring onion - chopped





Process





In a bowl add corn-starch / arrowroot, refined flour, vinegar, salt, water and mix everything properly.





Now, add the cut idlis one by one in the batter and then deep fry them on medium heat till half done.





Remove and keep aside.





One the sauce is almost ready then refry in hot oil until golden brown and crispy.





In a kadai or wok heat oil and add ginger, garlic, onion, green chilli and saute on high heat for a minute.





Now, add soya sauce and let it caramelise on high flames for half a minute.





Then add tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and saute once.





Then add capsicum and saute on high flames for a minute.





Add some water and thick corn-starch slurry





Mix it once then add the fried idlis and toss them in the sauce properly.





Continue cooking for a minute and serve it hot in a plate and garnish with spring onion.





Watch the video here:

Intriguing dish, isn't it? So, head to the kitchen and get going. Make this Indo-Chinese dish and enjoy it with your near and dear ones.