Summer is upon us and the importance of staying hydrated cannot be stressed enough. Coconut water is one of the most refreshing and natural drinks that not only quenches thirst but also helps us cool off in the hot and humid season. It is a staple of sorts in coastal regions for beating the heat in the scorching summer. So, when Kartik Aaryan landed in Goa for a short break, he couldn't help but reach out for this natural drink. The actor shared a photo in which he is seen about to take a sip from a tender coconut.





His enthusiasm was palpable from the caption where he spelt Goa as “Gowaah”.

Last year, in December Kartik Aaryan uploaded a snapshot from Delhi, where he was filming a new movie. His trip included a lot of delectable food. In the upload, Kartik and the movie's crew were seen celebrating the completion of the film's schedule and bidding Delhi farewell. The crew was seen eating delicious pastas, burgers, and pizzas. Kartik was also seen enjoying himself by biting into a beautifully juicy burger. Apart from that, he also went sightseeing in Delhi and visited a prominent cafe. He was also seen shooting at Miranda College of Delhi University and praying at Bangla Sahab Gurudwara. Read more about it here.

A self-confessed foodie, Kartik Aaryan has been seen in the past at roadside eateries enjoying delectable fare. A few months ago, the actor had uploaded a photo of himself enjoying a nice lunch on a Sunday. He was tucking into a Nepalese thaali. Known as Thakali thaali, it usually comprises home-cooked meals. Rice, dal, veggies, and mutton curry are served with papad and saag. On what appeared to be his cheat day, Kartik was seen enjoying a similar thaali. He was too preoccupied with the food to even pose for the camera. Take a look at it here.





On another occasion, a couple of months ago, Kartik Aaryan had shared a photo of his Chinese feast that included a plate of noodles paired with a bowl of chilli chicken. He had also tagged his sister Kritika. Looks like, even she's a foodie like him. Click here to take a look at the photo of Kartik's Chinese fare.





We love how candid Kartik Aaryan is about his food preferences and cravings.